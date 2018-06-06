QB Tom Flacco, brother of Ravens' Joe Flacco, reportedly joining Towson as graduate transfer

There could be another Flacco coming to Maryland.

Quarterback Tom Flacco, the brother of Ravens star Joe Flacco, is set to leave Rutgers and join the Towson football team as a graduate transfer, NJ Advance Media reported Wednesday. A Tigers spokesman declined to comment on the report.

The younger Flacco, a New Jersey native, joined the Scarlet Knights as a walk-on in 2017 after transferring from Western Michigan, where he appeared in 13 games over his first two seasons. He sat out this season because of NCAA transfer rules, and because he graduated from Rutgers in May, Flacco has two years of eligibility remaining.

Ryan Stover, a rising redshirt sophomore, is the Tigers' incumbent starting quarterback, throwing for 2,001 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 11 games while completing 55.4 percent of his passes last season. Triston Harris, a rising redshirt sophomore, also appeared in a game last season, and touted incoming recruit Jeff Miller could contend for playing time as well.

Unlike his bigger brother, the 6-foot-1 Flacco is more of a running threat. He averaged 9.5 and 7.4 yards per carry as a freshman and sophomore at Western Michigan, respectively, and flashed his elusiveness at Rutgers' spring game.

