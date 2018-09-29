Tom Flacco guides Towson past The Citadel in football, 44-27

Towson, the No. 25-ranked team in the Football Championship Subdivision, celebrated its 50th year of football with a dominant offensive showing, defeating visiting The Citadel, 44-27, in front of an announced 7,323 at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

Tigers quarterback Tom Flacco compiled 438 total yards of offense, gaining 253 passing yards and 185 on the ground. He rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more as Towson improved to 3-1 with the nonconference victory.

Towson raced to an early lead as Flacco guided the Tigers down the field in six plays, with the quarterback passing or running on every down. The brother of Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco capped the drive with a 29-yard completion over the middle to Sam Gallahan for a 7-0 Towson lead in the opening 2:05.

Flacco set a Towson record for rushing yards by a quarterback. The previous record was 132 yards by Connor Frazier at Elon in 2015.

Shane Simpson gained 64 yards and scored a touchdown on nine carries and Kobe Young gained 64 yards on six carries for the Tigers.

Shane Leatherbury led Towson in receiving with five receptions for 77 yards and Jabari Allen had three receptions for 71 yards. Sam Gallahan and Brent Richardson each had a receiving touchdown for the Tigers.

Diondre Wallace led Towson's defense with 12 tackles, six unassisted. Robert Hayward and Grand Udinski each contributed 10 tackles and Monte Fenner had an interception.

Lorenzo Ward gained 180 yards on 35 carries for The Citadel (1-3).

The Tigers continue their homestand, hosting Stony Brook on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Johnny Unitas Stadium. It is the first of seven consecutive Colonial Athletic Association games for Towson.