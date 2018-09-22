Dykes picks perfect time to pull out sneaky play

DALLAS, TEXAS – SMU head coach Sonny Dykes looked like a genius after calling a sneaky two-point conversion pass that worked exactly as designed and produced a thrilling 31-30 victory over Navy on Saturday afternoon.

However, Dykes wasn’t too proud to admit he stole the play from another coach after discovering it on the internet.

“I’ll tell you the science of football coaching if you guys want to know the whole truth,” Dykes said with a wry smile. “About two years ago, when I was at Cal, we needed a two-point play. So we got on Google and googled two-point plays, believe it or not. And the tape showed up of this play.”

Dykes recalled it was an Auburn-Alabama game from about a decade ago and the played led to an easy conversion.

“So we put it in at Cal, ran it against Oregon, helped us win a ballgame,” he said.

SMU head coach Sonny Dykes watches from the sidelines during an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.

Dykes said the SMU offense worked on this particular play throughout preseason camp and seemed to have it down pat. Trailing Navy 30-29 after scoring a touchdown in overtime, the first-year head coach decided to go for the win and pulled out old faithful.

SMU came out in with an unbalanced line formation with tight end Hunter Thedford inside. Left tackle Chad Pursley then went in motion and re-positioned as a slot receiver. That left Thedford on the outside, uncovered.

Thedford pretended to block like he was the tackle, backing up in pass protection. After a moment, the 6-foot-6, 260-pounder took off for the end zone on a short post route. Navy inside linebacker Taylor Heflin initially stepped left to take away an inside passing lane then spotted Thedford running a route and chased after him.

Heflin was just a split-second late and quarterback Ben Hicks dropped the ball over the top his outstretched arm and into the arms of Thedford.

“It was a muddle huddle type thing. We’ve seen them do it before,” Navy defensive coordinator Dale Pehrson said. “Heflin covered it about as good as he could. We’re talking a finger length. If he’s a little taller or reaches a little further he makes the play.”

There was confusion on the Navy side afterward as to whether the defense recognized what was going on or not. Head coach Ken Niumatalolo seemed to think the Midshipmen got fooled.

“It was a good design by them. They kind of hid a guy out on us and we didn’t see him,” Niumatalolo said.

Heflin sounded as though he agreed somewhat with that assessment, but also indicated the defense recognize that Thedford was an eligible receiver.

“They came out in something we didn’t prepare for and the guy just threw it over my head. I couldn’t get to it,” he said.

Replays show Navy defensive end Jarvis Polu pointing at Thedford then turning around and saying something to Heflin, presumably informing the inside linebacker that was the tight end. Polu points at Thedford a second time after the tackle goes in motion and looks back at Heflin, indicating he should keep an eye on No. 88.

Dykes was surprised the Midshipmen sniffed out the play and defended it so well.

“You’ve got to give Navy credit, they covered it better than anybody’s ever covered it,” he said. “I’ve seen people run this play through the years and I’ve never seen anybody cover it. Credit them, they had two guys right there.”

Dykes planned to pass when SMU gained possession in overtime and that is why he brought in Hicks, a more accomplished thrower than true freshman William Brown. That moved also paid off as Hicks threw two perfectly placed passes – to wide receiver James Proche for a 4-yard touchdown on a fade route then the one to Thedford on the conversion.

HIGHS AND LOWS: Senior cornerback Jarid Ryan experienced very mixed emotions in a short span of the fourth quarter on Saturday. The Severn School product gave Navy a chance to tie the score by returning a blocked extra point all the way for a score.

Ryan’s defensive PAT was worth two points and made the score 23-16 with 12:25 remaining.

“We had a chance to go ahead by two scores if we can kick the extra point. They they blocked the extra point and run it back and now instead of a 10-point game and Navy being in a little bit of a bind it’s a seven-point game,” Dykes bemoaned. “That was a huge play, obviously.”

It was Polu who broke through and blocked the extra point attempt by kicker Kevin Robledo. Ryan scooped up the loose pigskin and started running.

“We’ve been practicing that all week, trying to get push up the middle and block that kick,” he said. “Once I saw the ball was blocked I just tried to locate it. I just happened to be in the right place at the right time and guys set up blocking for me down the field. It was a great play that gave us a chance.”

Fast forward to overtime and it was Ryan who was beaten for the touchdown by Proche in the corner of the end zone. The 5-foot-11 senior actually had pretty good coverage, but Proche jumped high to snag the ball to complete the 4-yard scoring strike.

“You’re out there on an island against their best player so you figure it’s coming to him. He made a hell of a play so you just live with it,” Ryan said.

INJURY REPORT: It was a tough day on the injury front with at least five key players leaving the game at some point.

Chief among them was starting quarterback Malcolm Perry, who sustained a concussion when he got his clock cleaned by SMU safety Patrick Nelson. Perry came back into the game for one series following the big hit, but looked shaky and sat out the rest of the second half.

Starting wide receiver Zach Abey (Spalding) was helped off the field with what Niumatalolo referred to afterward as a knee injury. That would be a big loss because Abey has a valuable role as the team’s short-yardage and goal-line quarterback.

Starting safety Jake Springer, starting outside linebacker Nizaire Cromartie and backup left tackle Jake Hawk (Meade) also were sidelined with injuries.

Navy came into the game banged up with backup outside linebacker Evan Fochtman and backup safety Noruwa Obanor becoming the latest additions to the injury report.

Fochtman, an Archbishop Spalding graduate, who had been seeing significant action at the striker spot, suffered a concussion against Lehigh last Saturday. Obanor did not play against SMU due to an undisclosed injury.

Remaining sidelined were backup cornerback Marcus Wiggins (shoulder), inside linebacker Tyler Pistorio (concussion) and kickoff specialist JR Osborn (undisclosed). Slotback Mason Plante (undisclosed) did not play for the second straight game.

“We lost a ton of guys today,” Niumatalolo said. “We just have to press forward.”