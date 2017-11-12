Navy faces dilemma in determining its starting QB

The Navy football coaching staff has an interesting and somewhat positive dilemma: Three good quarterbacks and only one starting spot.

At present, the Midshipmen also have a potential problem at the position as two of those three signal-callers are nursing injuries.

Add it all up and the immediate question becomes: Who will start for Navy next Saturday at ninth-ranked Notre Dame?

Sophomore sensation Malcolm Perry would be the logical choice after he ran wild during Saturday’s 43-40 victory over Southern Methodist University. The dangerous 5-foot-9, 185-pound speedster rushed for 282 yards and four touchdowns in his first collegiate start at quarterback.

Perry’s rushing total was the third-highest in Navy football history behind slotback Shun White’s school-record 348-yard outing against Towson in the 2008 season opener and the 298-yard performance by tailback Eddie Meyers versus Syracuse in 1981.

However, Perry suffered a sprained ankle late in the game and is questionable for next Saturday’s game. Perry got rolled up on by an SMU defender and was in obvious pain while being attended by team trainers for several minutes. He had to be helped off the field and was unable to put weight on his injured left foot.

“It looked like Malcolm sprained his ankle pretty good so we’ll just have to see,” Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo said.

Paul W. Gillespie / AP Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry run in for his first touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against SMU Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Annapolis, MD. (Paul W. Gillespie/The Baltimore Sun via AP) Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry run in for his first touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against SMU Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Annapolis, MD. (Paul W. Gillespie/The Baltimore Sun via AP) (Paul W. Gillespie / AP)

Starter Zach Abey was held out of Saturday’s contest. The Archbishop Spalding product suffered a left shoulder injury during the fourth quarter of the Temple loss and was limited in practice last week.

Abey has rushed for 1,202 yards on 233 carries this season and taken quite a pounding. Niumatalolo indicated during his post-game press conference on Saturday that he wanted the Pasadena resident to take a week off to heal. Abey did individual work, but did not participate in live drills during practice last week.

Abey has proven himself quite a weapon this season. However, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound junior has done almost all his damage between the tackles, something opposing defenses had figured out and game-planned to stop.

Meanwhile, Abey has struggled to execute the perimeter element of Navy’s triple-option. Perry’s speed and elusiveness brought the outside game back into play and put pressure on SMU to account for it.

Niumatalolo admitted after Saturday’s win it was his decision to start Perry, whom he described as Navy’s most dangerous ballcarrier. Apparently, the 10th-year head coach opted to go with Perry after watching the Mids struggle to move the ball against Temple.

However, Niumatalolo indicated the competition is now wide-open and that quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper will have a strong say in determining who lines up under center in South Bend next Saturday afternoon.

“Zach will definitely be back in the mix and I’ll turn this back over to Coach Jasper,” Niumatalolo said. “We’ll have to discuss it as a staff and see where we’re at. We have to find out Malcolm’s health and Zach’s health.”

Niumatalolo acknowledged there was some risk involved with moving Perry from slotback to quarterback. The Tennessee native had not practiced at quarterback since the spring and had grown accustomed to a different role in the offense.

Jasper has been teaching quarterbacks how to operate the triple-option for two decades and got Perry ready in the span of the week.

“We took a chance because (Perry) hasn’t played quarterback since the spring. I knew if anyone could get him right, it was Ivin,” Niumatalolo said.

While Niumatalolo wanted to start Perry against SMU, he waited until late in the week to make it official. Jasper felt strongly that Garret Lewis could do the job while the coaching staff as a whole wanted to watch both players take practice repetitions before announcing the decision to the team.

“Garret had waited his time and I felt bad for him. Ultimately, I had to do what I thought was best for our team,” Niumatalolo said. “Those decisions are tough because you care about the kids and see how hard they work. I told Garret it was nothing personal. I just felt like Malcolm gave us the best chance to win. That being said, Garret came in and played great.”

The Navy Midshipmen defeated the visiting Southern Methodist University Mustangs, 43-40, in men's NCAA Football Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie) (Paul W. Gillespie)

Indeed, it was Lewis that wound up leading the game-winning drive after Perry got hurt. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior has made sound decisions while executing the offense in three consecutive relief appearances.

“We’ll go back and look at the situation this week. Obviously, health will play a factor,” Jasper said. “Malcolm has an injury right now, so we’ll have to find out how serious that may be. Ankle sprains can take time to heal. We’re also worried about Zach’s shoulder.”

Jasper downplayed the challenge of re-acclimating Perry to the quarterback position. While the youngster has taken plenty of practice repetitions at the position, he only appeared at quarterback for a handful of plays during two games as a freshman.

“Really, it wasn’t that hard. In terms of the footwork and basic mechanics, it was pretty easy for him,” Jasper said. “Malcolm picked it up like he’s been there all season.”

Navy’s coaching staff designed a somewhat basic gameplan for Perry, one that played to his strengths without requiring too much reading of the defense.

“As far as the game-plan, we wanted to keep it really, really simple,” Jasper said. “SMU showed us three different defenses and fortunately we had worked against all three during the week. So we finally got one right this season.”

Perry’s dynamic running ability was on display from start to finish as he made numerous lightning-quick moves to juke defenders. He showed great finishing speed on a 92-yard touchdown run and flashed superb vision on a cutback run that produced a 24-yard score.

“Malcolm had a great game, was a real playmaker out there,” Jasper said. “You can see how Malcolm can make you right with his ability. Malcolm can make plays out of nothing. That was something we’ve been missing.”

Navy’s braintrust no doubt considered putting Perry at quarterback when evaluating the available personnel during the offseason. Niumatalolo and his staff elected to make Abey the starting quarterback and Perry a starting slotback in order to get both weapons on the field.

Perry averaged less than seven touches through eight games. Moving Perry to quarterback basically boiled down to putting the ball in the hands of the team’s most dangerous weapon.

Jasper did not rule out the possibility of implementing a “thunder and lightning” combination that would enable both Abey and Perry to play quarterback in the same game. Jasper could not remember employing a two-quarterback system in the past, but acknowledged this situation could lend itself to such an arrangement.