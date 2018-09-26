Niumatalolo labels Perry as probable for Air Force showdown

Navy starting quarterback Malcolm Perry remains in the concussion protocol, but the prognosis he will be able to play against service academy rival Air Force is positive.

Head coach Ken Niumatalolo termed Perry as probable for Air Force, which will host Navy on Saturday, Oct. 6 (3:30 p.m.) in Colorado Springs. Navy is practicing Wednesday through Friday of this week and Perry is not slated to participate.

“We feel Malcolm is going to be back and will do some things during the course of next week,” Niumatalolo said.

Perry sustained a slight concussion during Saturday’s 31-30 overtime loss at Southern Methodist University. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound junior was shaken up after being sandwiched by three players with safety Pat Nelson delivering a solid head-on blow.

Niumatalolo wasn’t quite as confident about wide receiver-quarterback Zach Abey, who suffered a lower body injury in the second half of the SMU game.

“I’d say Zach is somewhere in-between probable and questionable,” Niumatalolo said. “Zach is such a tough and resilient kid so I would not bet against him.”

Abey has become an integral part of the Navy offense, replacing Perry for short-yardage and goal-line situations. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound senior leads the Midshipmen with seven rushing touchdowns and has converted on either third or fourth down every time he’s been called upon to play quarterback in such situations.

“We’ll have some contingency plans in place in case Zach can’t go. We’ll figure things out and adjust,” Niumatalolo said.

Navy had several other key players leave the SMU game with assorted injuries, including starting safety Jake Springer, starting outside linebacker Nizaire Cromartie and backup left tackle Jake Hawk.

Niumatalolo said the bye week allows those three players a chance to recuperate and was hopeful all would be available for Air Force. This is Navy’s first week off since the season started and the 11th-year head coach agreed it came at an ideal time.

“We are coming off a pretty physical game in which we lost a ton of guys and had a bunch of others banged up,” he said. “This is a good time for a bye because it gives the players time to recover.”

Navy did suffer one loss versus SMU as backup outside linebacker Travis Kerchner, who plays on special teams, suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Members of the Brigade of Midshipmen are going through examinations this week. Niumatalolo gave the players off on Tuesday to recover and spend time studying. Navy resumed practicing on Wednesday and will do so again on Thursday and Friday before taking the weekend off.

“Right now, the focus has been on recovery, exams and intro to Air Force,” Niumatalolo said. “This week, we are putting the microscope on ourselves. We’re working on cleaning up our own mistakes and improving in all areas.”

Navy enters the Air Force showdown 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the American Athletic Conference. The Midshipmen split their non-conference slate, getting beaten badly by Hawaii in Honolulu then routing Lehigh of the Patriot League at home.

In American action, Navy defeated Memphis 22-21 and lost to Memphis 31-30. The Midshpimen Navy created four turnovers against the Tigers and committed three turnovers versus the Mustangs.

“We won a close game because we won the turnover battle and we lost a close game because we lost the turnover battle,” Niumatalolo said. “We’re always going to be in close games, especially in the conference. We’re not good enough to turn the ball over and have critical penalties.”

Niumatalolo was not in the mood to assess where the Midshipmen stand at this point in the season. It would seem a huge rivalry game could be a turning point for a .500 ballclub, but the veteran head coach wasn’t going there.

“In this profession, you just have to stay in the moment and focus on the next opponent. Air Force is always a huge game because it’s the first leg of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy series,” Niumatalolo said. “That being said, we think every game is huge and treat them all the same.”

Navy is averaging 36 points scored and 33 allowed through four games. The Midshipmen are putting up 432.5 total yards per game while giving up 390.

“We have to get better in all three phases. We’ve played pretty well on defense the last three games, but given up too many plays. We’ve been inconsistent on offense, just kind of sputtered here and there,” Niumatalolo said. “One thing I feel good about is that we still haven’t played a complete game yet. Hopefully, we can put it all together against Air Force.”

