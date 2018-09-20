Navy fullbacks finding little running room so far

Nelson Smith burst up the middle and rumbled 40 yards during the second quarter of the season opener at Hawaii. Two plays later, broke another run for 15 yards to put Navy into the red zone.

Those two gains account for the bulk of yardage gained off the fullback dive through three games as that staple of the Navy triple-option offense has mostly been taken away by opponents.

Smith has only managed 40 yards on 14 other carries while starting fullback Anthony Gargiulo has been held to 71 yards on 23 totes. Gargiulo is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry. Take away the two long runs in the Hawaii game and Smith is averaging 2.8 yards per attempt.

Third string fullback Mike Martin has picked up 59 yards on seven runs, but most of that has come off a fullback pitch play the Midshipmen employ to great effect.

Offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper attributed the lack of production from the fullback position to the fact Memphis and Lehigh were both committed to stopping the dive.

“That’s one thing people don’t understand about option offense. A team can take away a lot of things if they want to,” Jasper said. “Memphis came in and canceled all the gaps, made it a perimeter game. Last week was kind of the same deal, it became a perimeter game. Luckily, we were able to get the outside and make some big plays.”

Jasper readily admitted the Mids must “be creative and find ways to get the ball to the fullback.” Running the quick pitch to the perimeter that Martin has taken for nice gains is one way to do so. Navy also uses the mid-line option to find running room inside for the fullback whenever the straight-ahead dive is being stuffed.

“We always try to get the fullback going. If they shut him down, we have to find other things to go with so we can move the football,” Jasper said.

Jasper recalled a few years ago when a defensive coordinator decided the best strategy was to take the fullback dive and slotback pitch away and force quarterback Keenan Reynolds to run. A big part of that philosophy was to pound Reynolds on every run to wear him down.

“A few years ago a certain team’s philosophy was to make Keenan carry the ball and he scored seven touchdowns. We’ll take that,” Jasper said.

Memphis managed to plug the middle so the fullback could not get going, limiting Gargiulo and Smith to 31 yards on 13 carries. However, the Tigers also succeeded in corralling the slotbacks, who did not make much of an impact.

Lehigh focused on the fullback and it was another tough day at the office for Gargiulo and Smith, who combined for 19 yards on six dive plays. However, the Mountain Hawks were not able to contain the perimeter elements of the option with quarterback Malcolm Perry rushing for 223 yards and the slotbacks adding 157 yards off 17 pitches.

Fullbacks coach Mike Judge agreed with Jasper’s assessment of the situation to date and repeated the oft-spoken refrain that Navy will “take what the defense gives us.”

“I think some of that has to do with the way teams have been playing us,” Judge said. “Memphis did a good job of taking away the inside run and forcing the ball outside. It was the same thing with Lehigh. They made some adjustments that forced the ball to go outside and as a result we didn’t have the production we’d like to have.”

In most cases, when the fullback gets tackled at the line of scrimmage it means the defense had multiple defenders assigned to the dive. However, there are instances in which Navy does not block the play properly or the quarterback makes a bad read.

Judge acknowledged there were instances of the latter against both Memphis and Lehigh, which had the give read (usually a defensive end) appear to commit to the fullback then peel off and pursue the quarterback.

There are other times when the quarterback misses the read and hands off to the fullback when he should not.

Even when defenses are committed to stopping the fullback it does not necessarily mean Navy gives up on the dive. There have been many occasions over the years when the Mids did damage inside despite a defensive game-plan designed

“It’s still a part of the three phases to the offense, but if they’re not going to let you hand the ball off (to the fullback) it’s going to be a lot harder to generate those productive yards inside,” Judge said. “Just the way Lehigh played us didn’t allow the fullbacks to get going, but obviously Malcolm and the slotbacks really got going as the game went along.”

Meanwhile, Judge said the gap between Gargiulo and Smith is narrowing, which could result in more equity in terms of carries.

“I think they’re a lot closer. Nelson’s production has gone up so his playing time has gone up and it’s going to continue to go up as the season goes on,” Judge said. “Hopefully, we can keep them both healthy and fresh the whole season. We’re trying to we can find a nice balance between the two of them.”

GUESSING GAME: It is a weekly exercise for the Navy offensive coaching staff to guess at what the upcoming opponent might do defensively against the triple-option.

That task becomes more difficult whenever the Midshipmen are going against a defensive coordinator for the first time. That will be the case on Saturday since SMU has a completely new coaching staff.

Head coach Sonny Dykes hired Kevin Kane away from Northern Illinois to serve as defensive coordinator. The 33-year-old is one of the youngest coordinators in the Football Championship Subdivision and does not have a large body of work.

Kane spent two seasons as defensive coordinator at Northern Illinois in his second stint with the program. He was a defensive assistant in Dekalb from 2011 to 2014, a period that found NIU met Army.

“Northern Illinois played Army when (Kane) was there so you look at that game,” Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “We do this all the time. You look at the coordinator’s history as far as where they’ve been and whether they faced any option teams. You just try to guess.”

If Navy feels confident a certain opponent is going to employ a particular game-plan it will have the scout team defense mimic it during practice. In cases such as this, when there is no real way to know how SMU will defend the option, the scout team must show numerous sets.