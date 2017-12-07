Navy offensive coordinator misses practice as son deals with potential complication

Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper’s availability for Saturday’s Army-Navy game is in question after a possible issue arose involving his son’s ongoing medical situation.

Jarren Jasper, who is awaiting a heart transplant, had a regularly scheduled appointment Wednesday and doctors apparently discovered something of concern. The 14-year-old remained at the hospital into the night and Ivin Jasper missed Navy football practice Wednesday afternoon.

Jarren Jasper spent two months at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., and it is believed that is where he went for Wednesday’s appointment. Navy athletics spokesman Scott Strasemeier had no update on Jarren Jasper’s condition, stating only that Wednesday’s hospital stay was due to a potential complication.

Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo spoke at the Touchdown Club of Annapolis annual Army-Navy cocktail party on Wednesday night. Niumatalolo and wife Barbara left the event, held in the Akerson Tower of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, and drove immediately to the hospital to check on Jarren and support Ivin and Donna Jasper.

Strasemeier told The Capital Thursday morning that he could not speculate on whether Ivin Jasper would attend Navy football practice this afternoon. If Jasper is unable to coach in Saturday’s Army-Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, running game coordinator Ashley Ingram would replace him in the press box and serve as play-caller.

Jarren Jasper was discharged from Children’s National Medical Center in early October after doctors determined he was strong enough to be at home while awaiting the heart transplant. Jarren, who has an implanted mechanical device that helps his heart pump blood, watched the Air Force, Central Florida and SMU home games from a private suite in the press box at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and has attended Navy football practice numerous times over the last couple months.

