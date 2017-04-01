Mississippi State Ends UConn's Season In Overtime

The ball floated through the air as the last second ticked off the clock, the record winning streak and a historic championship run hanging in the balance.

As the buzzer sounded and the ball settled in the net, it was over.

The game. The winning streak. The title run. The season.

The team that spent the season finding a way to surprise the world was out of answers. Morgan William's running jumper as overtime ended made history — Mississippi State handed UConn its first loss since Nov. 17, 2014, ending the 111-game winning streak.

As the Bulldogs celebrated a 66-64 win Friday night, the young Huskies walked off the court with their shoulders slouched. After 36 wins through an improbable run this season, the Huskies were losers.

"I'm proud of our team, I'm proud of our kids," Geno Auriemma said. "They had an incredible run, but we came up against a much better team tonight."

The four-time defending national champion Huskies weren't supposed to be No. 1 in the country for much of the season. After graduating three elite players, UConn returned a young roster. Players would serve new roles while the team attempted to survive with little depth and a short bench.

They managed, navigating a difficult nonconference schedule early in the season. They extended the winning streak and moved through March with confidence.

But they faced a tough and experienced team in the national semifinal. Mississippi State (34-4) led by as many as 16 in the first half and answered every UConn run throughout the second half.

In overtime, Katie Lou Samuelson tied the game with two free throws after officials called a flagrant foul on an earlier play. On the ensuing possession, senior Saniya Chong drove to the basket and threw up an off-balance shot that never quite elevated.

Mississippi State took the ball with 12 seconds left. William, coming off a 41-point performance in a win over Baylor in the regional final, took the ball and drove past Gabby Williams, perhaps the best defensive player in the country.

The basket won the game. Auriemma watched and smiled.

"I know how to appreciate when other people win," Auriemma said.

Williams had 21 points to lead UConn. Victoria Vivians had 19 to lead Mississippi State.

A year ago, UConn beat Mississippi State by 60 points in the NCAA Tournament. That was a motivator for the Bulldogs.

"We believe in our locker room that it would be done," Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer said.

Schaefer said his team beat the greatest team with the greatest streak in the history of sports. Auriemma said what unfolded in the national semifinal was what he feared all season, his young players playing like young players.

Sophomores Samuelson (15 points) and Napheesa Collier (11 points) struggled to find their rhythm. The Huskies dealt with foul trouble and Auriemma watched as UConn rode a 12-0 first-half run to cut the lead.

They trailed 36-28 at halftime. Auriemma said they were lucky it was that close. It was the second time this season the Huskies trailed at halftime. They also trailed Florida State at halftime in the first game of the season.

In the second half, UConn could never quite seize control. Mississippi State continually made shots.

"When you get to this point in the season and you lose, it's the worst feeling imaginable," Auriemma said. "The excitement that was in the Mississippi State locker room, we've been there. We've been there lots of times. ... Today they deserved to win. They beat us. We had our chances but they beat us We didn't have the kind of maturity."

Auriemma has been cautioning that UConn's youth would reveal itself. It happened at a bad time. It was 60-60 at the end of regulation. The Huskies missed their first six shots in overtime.

But they were still in a position to win in the final minute. In the end, the team that scratched out a two-point win in the first game of the season fell short.

"I'm proud of what they've been able to do and how much they changed since last October," Auriemma said. "These kids were way older than they were supposed to be."

Four starters return next season. Williams and Kia Nurse, who have been on the team for all of the 111-game streak, will be seniors.

"It's been quite a fun ride," Nurse said. "It's been a challenge but we handled it pretty well."

It was the first Final Four overtime game since Notre Dame beat UConn in the 2012 national semifinal. It was UConn's third overtime loss in the Final Four and fourth in the NCAA Tournament.

Mississippi State will play for the NCAA title against South Carolina Sunday. UConn turns its attention to next season.

"I'm really proud of what we've done," Williams said.