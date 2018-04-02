DiVincenzo leads Villanova to second national championship in three years

After the second NBA-range three-pointer fell through the net in less than a minute, Donte DiVincenzo bounded back on defense with pep in his step but no emotion on his face.

The reserve guard finally marinated in the moment when a timeout was called and he earned not one but two chest bumps from teammates. He thrust an arm into the air, pointing toward the vast Villanova cheering section behind the team bench.

“Di-Vin-Cen-zo!” the Wildcats fans roared inside the Alamodome. “Di-Vin-Cen-zo!”

They can say that again. The Big East Conference’s sixth man of the year was the primary factor in the top-seeded Wildcats’ 79-62 conquest of third-seeded Michigan on Monday night in the NCAA tournament’s championship game.

DiVincenzo scored 18 of his career-high 31 points in the first half, providing the spark the Wildcats (36-4) needed to persevere through a slow start in which they were frazzled by the Wolverines’ active defense.

DiVincenzo also provided some memorable defense in the second half when he blocked Michigan’s Charles Matthews on a driving dunk attempt. Then came the two three-pointers in a span of 52 seconds that gave the Wildcats an 18-point lead with eight minutes left and essentially sealed their second national title in three years.

There would be no need for a buzzer-beating three-pointer to match the one that Kris Jenkins made against North Carolina in 2016.

Villanova was so good in so many facets that it easily shrugged a subpar shooting performance in which it made 10 of 27 three-pointers. That total added to the Wildcats’ records for three-pointers in an NCAA tournament (76) and a season (464).

Michigan’s Moritz Wagner scored 11 early points before being overcome by a torrent of emotion that earned him a technical foul early in the second half. Wagner had just been called for an offensive foul when he went chest to chest with Villanova’s Omari Spellman, who was also assessed a technical foul.

By then the Wolverines (33-8) were down by 15 points and could only try to pretty things up. They failed at that too.

Wagner finished with 16 points and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman added 23 for the Wolverines, who made only three of 23 three-pointers on the way to their second loss in a national championship game under coach John Beilein.

In the minutes before tipoff, a fan stood several rows behind the Michigan bench and held up a yellow-and-blue sign acknowledging the magnitude of the challenge.

“Shock the World,” the sign read.

Even those rooting for the Wolverines seemed to realize they were likely to be outclassed.

Villanova featured the nation’s best offense and an ability to lull opponents into thinking they were every bit the Wildcats’ equal before quickly discovering otherwise during a flurry of Villanova points.

The Wolverines were buried under a hailstorm of three-pointers and dynamic playmaking that included DiVincenzo making 10 of 15 shots and forward Mikal Bridges adding 19 points while making seven of 12 shots.

The Wildcats take and make so many three-pointers that their games can feel like a two-hour shootaround. The only difference is that there’s another team trying and often failing to stop them.

Michigan’s defense actually did what it wanted for much of the first half. The Wolverines limited Villanova’s three-point attempts and closely contested the ones the Wildcats did take.

Villanova missed its first four three-pointers and nine of its first 10 before DiVincenzo scored on a variety of moves, including a pullup jumper following a head fake, a dunk, two driving layups in which he was fouled, and yes, three three-pointers.

DiVincenzo seemed most pleased by an assist he logged after whipping a pass underneath the basket to Spellman, who went up for a dunk. DiVincenzo wildly pumped his fist in excitement after what had once been a seven-point deficit for his team had become a six-point lead thanks in large part to the reserve guard’s 18 first-half points.

Villanova’s advantage would grow to a 37-28 halftime margin after point guard Jalen Brunson, who struggled for much of the game’s early going, made his first three-pointer after two misses.

Michigan closed the first half in full retreat after some heady early moments. Matthews came over to block a Brunson layup after Brunson had used his cross-over dribble to get past another defender. Matthews later leaped to steal a pass, the Wolverines’ active defense flummoxing a Wildcats offense that led the nation in scoring this season.

Wagner was another early sensation. His 11 early points came in the game’s first nine minutes, including a layup after a hard cut that gave the Wolverines a 21-14 lead.

But Wagner appeared to wear down quickly after he plunged his 6-foot-11 body to the court and furiously fought for a loose ball amid a scrum of bodies. He rose and enthusiastically clapped after the Wolverines retained possession on a jump ball but airballed a corner three-pointer and later airballed a fadeaway jumper.

The experience would only become more deflating for Wagner and the Wolverines in the hour to come

