North Carolina holds off Oregon in Final Four, will play Gonzaga for title

North Carolina coach Roy Williams said he only mentioned last season's national championship game once to his players through this season's tournament.

"Let's remember that," Williams said he told the Tar Heels. "Let's put in the time, the work, the sacrifices to make sure we get there."

Now, North Carolina will get its second chance.

The Tar Heels are back in the championship game for the second straight season after they defeated Oregon 77-76 in Saturday night's second Final Four semifinal.

North Carolina lost last season's championship game on a last-second shot by Villanova. On Monday night, the Tar Heels (32-7) will face Gonzaga at University of Phoenix Stadium in a battle of big men.

The final five seconds of the game were bewildering. Or as Williams said, it made him think he would "jump off the building."

North Carolina gave Oregon opportunities, missing four consecutive double-bonus free throws, but the Tar Heels grabbed both rebounds.

After North Carolina's Theo Pinson missed a jump shot, Oregon's Keith Smith made a layup to make it a one-point game with 5.8 seconds to play.

Kennedy Meeks missed two free throws, but Pinson beat Oregon's Jordan Bell to the rebound, tipping the ball out to Joel Berry II. Berry also missed two free throws, but Meeks saved the day.

With what else? A rebound.

Meeks scored a season-high 25 points with 14 rebounds in a dominant performance when many of his teammates were whiffing shots.

"My main focus was to hit the offensive glass hard," Meeks said.

Meeks' rebounding was vital. He had learned his lesson before.

"I kind of realized that during the Butler game when coach got on me for not boxing out, and I sat out for a couple of minutes," he said. "And I just knew that it's important for me to do so, just to help my team out in any way I can."

Forward Justin Jackson made four 3-pointers and supplied the Tar Heels with 22 points.

Jackson and Meeks made up for poor offensive nights from Berry (2 of 14 shooting), Isaiah Hicks ( 1 of 12) and Pinson (2 of 8).

Oregon had led by eight points late in the first half before a late run by North Carolina. The Ducks never went completely away.

Bell finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds. But after failing to secure the rebounds on the missed free throws, he buried his face in his hands as the clock expired and North Carolina celebrated.

Despite shooting just 3 of 11, Tyler Dorsey led Oregon with 21 points. Dillon Brooks fouled out with 10 points on 2 of 11 shooting.

The Ducks were playing in their first Final Four since they won the first NCAA tournament championship in 1939.