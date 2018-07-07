Former Towson basketball standout Zane Martin transfers to New Mexico

Former Towson men’s basketball star guard Zane Martin will transfer to New Mexico, he announced Friday night on Twitter.

The rising junior, who visited the Mountain West Conference school last weekend, was among the final top undecided players of the offseason.

Martin was the lone Tiger to earn All-Colonial Athletic Association honors last season, starting all 31 games and averaging nearly 20 points per game, a team high. He declared for the NBA draft in April without hiring an agent but was not invited to the scouting combine.

After receiving his release from Towson in May, the 6-foot-4 combo guard reportedly visited Clemson, Seton Hall and New Mexico before deciding on the Lobos. Under NCAA rules, he will have to sit out the 2018-19 season and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

In its first year under coach Paul Weir, New Mexico went 19-15 overall last season. Picked to finish ninth in the Mountain West, the Lobos had a 12-6 record in league play and advanced to the conference final, where they lost to San Diego State.

