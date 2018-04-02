Sports College Sports College Basketball

UMBC's Ryan Odom honored as nation's top mid-major coach in men's college basketball

UMBC men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom on Monday was named the Hugh Durham National Coach of the Year by CollegeInsider.com, awarded to the country’s top mid-major coach.

Odom led the Retrievers to a program-record 25 victories this season, including two of the biggest wins in school history. UMBC stunned top-seeded Vermont in the America East Conference tournament final on a last-second shot by Jairus Lyles, then became the first No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men’s tournament with a 74-54 victory over Virginia last month.

Over two seasons in Catonsville, Odom is 46-24. He agreed to a new contract last week that will keep him at the school through at least next season.

Odom was selected from a group of 21 finalists for the award from the nation’s top mid-major programs in 2017-18. Past recipients include Morgan State's Todd Bozeman (2009) and then-Winthrop coach Gregg Marshall (2007).

