UMBC men's basketball coach Ryan Odom gets huge raise in new contract

After overseeing the UMBC men’s basketball team’s historic turnaround, culminating with a stunning NCAA tournament upset last season, Retrievers coach Ryan Odom’s will make nearly double his previous salary under his new contract, according to a copy of the document obtained through a public-records request.

The revised deal will pay Odom, 43, a base annual salary of $425,000 through 2023. Odom, who was hired in March 2016, was due $225,000 in 2017, according to a copy of his previous contract also obtained in a public-records request.

Under his new deal, Odom will be owed an additional $75,000 for school alumni, fundraising and media appearances. Staff rewards for performance benchmarks also have increased: an allocation of $25,000 for an NCAA tournament appearance, $22,000 for a National Invitation Tournament appearance, $20,500 for a lower-tier postseason tournament appearance and $17,500 for appearing in an America East Conference tournament final on the road.

Odom’s buyout increased from $168,750 through April 2020 to $225,000 for the duration of his contract.

The new deal was agreed to in late March — more than a week after UMBC stunned No. 1 overall seed Virginia in the first round of the NCAA tournament, becoming the first men’s No. 16 seed to win against a top seed since the tournament field expanded to 64 teams in 1985. The contract went into effect April 1, but was not signed until May 17.

Odom is 46-24 overall since taking over the Catonsville school after a year at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne. Last season, the Retrievers set a single-season program record for wins (25) and won the America East for the first time in a decade.

Browse photos from the UMBC men's basketball team's win over Virginia in the Round of 64 of the NCAA tournament on March 16, 2018. UMBC became the first No. 16 seed to ever topple a No. 1.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer