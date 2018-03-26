UMBC men's basketball coach Ryan Odom agrees to new contract

UMBC men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom has agreed to a new contract, the school announced Monday.

The new deal, terms of which were not disclosed, comes over a week after the Retrievers stunned No. 1 overall seed Virginia in the NCAA tournament, becoming the first men’s No. 16 seed to win against a top seed since the tournament field expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

In Odom’s second year, UMBC set a single-season program record for wins (25) and won the America East Conference for the first time in a decade.

“I am so proud of our staff and players and it’s been a remarkable journey that we set out on together,” Odom said in a release. “I am grateful to Dr. Hrabowski and Tim Hall for their confidence in our staff to continue to lead these young men during their time at UMBC. It’s a great honor to be a part of the UMBC community.”

The Retrievers will be honored Monday night in Annapolis during a reception hosted by Gov. Larry Hogan and a visit to the Maryland State House’s Senate and House chambers.

The team also will be celebrated on campus Tuesday night at the UMBC Event Center.

"We are very proud of Coach Odom and our basketball team,” UMBC President Dr. Freeman Hrabowski said in the release. “Ryan is an amazing educator and fine human being. He appreciates the important relationship between our athletic and academic programs."

This story will be updated.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer