Instant analysis of UMBC's historic NCAA tournament upset of No. 1 seed Virginia

Jonas Shaffer, sports reporter: UMBC entered the night as the "luckiest" team in the country, according to analytics website kenpom.com. But there was nothing fortuitous about the Retrievers' awesome upset Friday. They kept the ball moving against Virginia's pack-line defense, stayed in front of the Cavaliers on defense and did everything else right to secure the greatest upset in NCAA tournament history. Tonight, America knows what UMBC stands for.

Don Markus, Terps beat writer: Somewhere, Pete Carril is smiling. So is Les Robinson, for that matter. Nearly 30 years after Carril's 16th-seeded Princeton team nearly toppled No. 1 seed Georgetown and Robinson's bottom-seeded East Tennessee State nearly did the same to top seed Oklahoma in the opening round of the 1989 NCAA tournament, UMBC did the unimaginable. It's not just that the Retrievers beat No. 1-ranked Virginia in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday. It's the way UMBC destroyed the Cavaliers. Goliath is finally dead.

Ron Fritz, sports editor: All I can hear is Al Michaels: Do you believe in miracles? Yes. I guess you have to call this an upset, but Virginia was never really in the game. UMBC looked like the No. 1 seed in every aspect of the game. Just amazing.

Eduardo A. Encina, Orioles beat writer: The first college basketball game I ever went to as a kid was at Retriever Athletic Center, where you could go see a game and get a hot dog for $10 back in the day. As UMBC’s unprecedented upset over Virginia played out, UMBC remained a punch line: “What is UMBC?” But after their historic win, people now know about the Retrievers. They didn’t just beat the Cavaliers, they embarrassed them.