What's for lunch today? Thanks to UMBC, you might decide on free pizza

If it’s free, it’s for me.

And for you, too, thanks to the UMBC men’s basketball team.

During Monday’s lunch hour, Little Caesars will fulfill its promise to give away pizza to everybody if a 16th seed beat a No. 1 seed during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Retrievers became the first team to do that in 136 tries when they shocked and awed Virginia, 74-54, on March 16.

Today’s the day Little Caesars will make good on its vow “because crazy happened.” The deal entitles each customer to one $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo — a 4-inch deep-dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product — from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at participating restaurants. A map of Baltimore-area locations is available here.

Details and restrictions — one per family, while supplies last, custom orders not available, no free food after 1 p.m. even if you’re in line, etc. — are below. Be sure to read the fine print. And be prepared for a wait.

Here’s something that's simply delicious about the promotion: On a day the Michigan Wolverines can win the entire tournament, it’s the once-little-known (outside Baltimore, of course) Retrievers who will be honored by a pizza chain based in Detroit.