Towson guard Mike Morsell signs pro contract to play in Finland

Towson guard Mike Morsell has signed a contract to play professionally for Kobrat Lapua, one of 11 teams in Finland’s top-tier league, Korisliiga.

"I am excited and looking forward to beginning the next step of my basketball career," Morsell said in a statement. “I had many offers, but the Finnish League was a great league to start my professional career. I am very excited. One of my goals has always been to have the opportunity to play basketball for money. This is a blessing."

The Fort Washington native was Towson’s second-leading scorer this past season with 14 points per game, helping the Tigers to their third straight winning record. He finished as Towson’s seventh all-time scorer (1,523 points), second in 3-point field goal attempts (459), third in 3-pointers made (150), fourth in starts (103), fifth in made free throws (335), and sixth in free-throw attempts (457) and field-goal attempts (1,218).

Morsell scored in double figures 77 times in his four years. He was a three-time Colonial Athletic Association honoree and MVP of the Florida Gulf Showcase. Morsell shot four game-winning baskets this past season, one against Manhattan with 1.5 seconds left at the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic in December. His best scoring game as a senior came in February against Drexel, when he had 31 points, one of four 30-point-plus appearances in his career.

With Morsell on the roster, the Tigers brought down Bucknell in an exhibition before this past season, then the Patriot League favorite. In 2017, Towson crossed the border and defeated Carleton, the seven-time defending Canadian national champion to boot.

Morsell was one of five from his Saint John’s College team to sign with a Division I school. He’ll leave for Finland on Sept. 10.

