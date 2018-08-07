Digest (Aug. 7): Morgan State star Marvin Webster selected for induction to Small College Basketball Hall of Fame

Morgan State men's basketball great Marvin Webster will be inducted in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame. This year's class – the third in Small College Basketball Hall of Fame history – includes 12 members. The Small College Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 2 at the Stoney Creek Inn and Conference Center in St. Joseph, Missouri. Dubbed "The Human Eraser," the late Webster was one of the most dominant big men in college basketball history. From 1971–75, Webster had an NCAA record 2,267 rebounds, and his 740 boards in 1974 and 650 in 1973 are the two highest single-season totals in Division II history. Webster (Edmondson) was a three-time Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year, and he holds Bears program records in rebounding, blocks, field goals made and free throws made. He averaged 21 points, 22.4 rebounds and eight blocked shots in 1973–74, leading Morgan to the Division II national title. Webster was drafted in the first round by both the NBA and ABA in 1975 and played 10 professional seasons. He played for the Denver Nuggets in the ABA and for the Seattle Supersonics and the New York Knicks in the NBA. The Hall of Fame class includes coach John Wooden, who led Indiana State to the 1948 NAIA title game, and playing greats Charles Oakley of Virginia Union, Leonard "Truck" Robinson (Tennessee State), ML Carr (Guilford), Pat Douglass (Cal State Bakersfield), Philip Hutcheson (Lipscomb), Earl Jones (District of Columbia), John Pierce (Lipscomb), Clarence Walker (Indiana State), John Barnhill (Tennessee A&I) and Terry Porter (Wisconsin-Stevens Point).

WNBA

Las Vegas forced to forfeitcanceled game with Mystics

The WNBA ruled Tuesday that Las Vegas will forfeit its game against Washington that was canceled when the Aces players decided not to play because of concerns about their health and safety after 26 hours of travel. The Aces needed nearly 26 hours to get to Washington from Las Vegas because of flight delays and cancellations Friday. By the time the team reached its hotel it was 3:45 p.m. — about four hours before the scheduled tip. The Aces talked things over and spoke by phone with the union Friday. They called the league to say they did not want to play. The league said it "worked extensively" with both teams to find a "workable solution." The WNBA added it delayed the start of the game until 8 p.m. to give the Aces as much time as possible after their arrival. "While not ideal, it was the best available solution to accommodate both our fans and the scheduling challenges," WNBA President Lisa Borders said in a statement. "Since the Aces chose not to play, the result is a forfeit." Making up the Aces-Mystics game would have been exceptionally difficult because of the compact schedule. Both teams play virtually every other day over the next two weeks before the regular season ends Aug. 19. The Aces are in ninth place and the forfeit moved them two games behind Dallas for the final playoff spot. Washington moved into a third-place tie with Los Angeles. The Mystics had to refund fans who had tickets for the game. As a goodwill gesture they are also offering tickets to another game.

Varsity soccer

McDonogh earns No. 6national girls ranking

The McDonogh girls soccer team, which returns most of its players from last year's Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship team, is ranked No. 6 in Top Drawer Soccer's preseason Fab 50 poll. Last season, the Eagles finished 14-2-4 and No. 1 In The Baltimore Sun's final top 15 poll. They return eight starters from last year's team, led by All-Metro senior standout Julia Dorsey. Joining the Eagles in the Fab 50 is defending Class 4A state champion Broadneck, which is ranked No. 33, while IAAM A Conference rival Archbishop Spalding comes in at No. 50.

Colleges

Hopkins men's soccer teamearns preseason ranking

The Johns Hopkins men's soccer team earned its first preseason national ranking since 2011 as the Blue Jays are ranked 13th in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll. Coach Craig Appleby's Blue Jays return 23 letterwinners from last year's squad that went 16-1-4 and advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16. Hopkins opens the season at the Mary Washington Tournament on Aug. 31 against Hampden-Sydney at 2:30 p.m. at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

College baseball: Adam Schlenoff was promoted to full-time associate head coach on the staff of Johns Hopkins coach Bob Babb. He replaces Jonas Fester, who is now the head coach at Lebanon Valley.

— From Sun staff and news services