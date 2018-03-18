Alumni, students, fans flock to UMBC for merchandise before Sunday's NCAA tournament game

Civil rights lawyer Angela Scott searched her alma mater campus Sunday, looking for the bookstore to buy a T-shirt or some other gear to let everyone know she is a proud UMBC alumna.

A 1999 graduate, Scott, of Columbia, said she long ago gave up trying to explain to people what the university is. But after the men’s basketball team’s shocking March Madness victory, she expects a lot more people will know.

“I’m happy that so many people are Googling us,” Scott said, “because our grads are doing great things. I don’t think enough people knew about our greatness or our grit.”

Students, alumni and fans flocked to the campus bookstore by the dozens ahead of the 7:45 p.m. Round of 32 matchup between the No. 16 seed Retrievers and No. 9 seed Kansas State to buy hats, sweatshirts and other school paraphernalia. UMBC beat No. 1 Virginia in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday in Charlotte, N.C., making for an underdog story that has gripped the country. The honors university, about 10 minutes from downtown Baltimore, is known more for its academics than athletics.

“I didn’t know we had a basketball team,” Scott said. “I knew we had a chess team. I was on the Model UN team.”

The UMBC Bookstore opened Sunday for the special occasion, bringing in extra staff from other departments, volunteers and student workers who wanted to come back to campus even though the university is on spring break. The manager Robert “Bookstore Bob” Somers said demand has been extreme.

“There is more interest in UMBC than we even dreamed of,” Somers said, needling Baltimore’s pro sports teams and University of Maryland’s popular Terps. “Perhaps it’s because the O’s and the Ravens had a bit of a difficult season last year. Seems to me that College Park didn’t make it this year. Baltimore is one of the greatest sports cities in the country, it truly is. This is something they can all jump on, and everyone loves a winner.

“This is huge for UMBC. You would be hard-pressed to find many places that put people in more positions to succeed than UMBC does, and now we’ve taken the next step and we have a world-class athletic department. How cool is that?”

Erin McGonigle, the university book store’s marketing, online sale and course material initiative manager, said online orders also are surging. By Sunday morning, they received about 3,500 online orders. Last year, total online order sales were about 5,000, including textbooks and about 1,500 tank tops, sweatpants and other pieces of merchandise.

The bookstore designed and ordered two new shirts to commemorate the big win: “We Made History” and “All Bark and All Bite.” An Ohio-based company was producing the shirts and driving them to the bookstore, but by Sunday afternoon they had not yet arrived. It was likely they would not be in stock before the store is set to close at 7 p.m.

Julie and Jason Sharp of Baltimore’s Medfield neighborhood brought their three children to the campus, where they met about 15 years ago as fellows in the Peaceworker Program at the Shriver Center for returned Peace Corps volunteers. Julie Sharp said she called three Targets to try to find a place selling UMBC merchandise with no luck before learning that the university bookstore would be open. She said she even called the Under Armour headquarters to encourage the Baltimore-based company to start selling clothing outfitted with the university logo.

“I was really scared I would be watching the game without my T-shirt,” Julie Sharp said, helping their children Sydney, 9, Silas, 6, and R.J., 4, try on sweatshirts and ball caps. They left with $310.45 in merchandise.

Jason Sharp said the win is about much more than basketball. He said he is thrilled to see the national coverage for UMBC’s academic standards, and for its longtime president Freeman A. Hrabowski III, who, to many, is synonymous with the university for his work to build up the campus and cultivate its students in science, engineering and other fields. UMBC also is noted for producing more African-American Md-PhD students than any other U.S. institution.

“The athletic accomplishment is going in the sports history books, but I think it’s more exciting to see that outside of this area, people are talking about Hrabowski and the science,” Jason Sharp said. “It takes a basketball game, I guess, but now it’s on the map.”

Sadie Shrewsbury, of Frederick County, who is pursuing a master’s degree in human services and psychology, was in Charlotte for Friday’s upset. She was on a charter bus filled with students and emblazoned with “UMBC Retrievers,” and on the way back to Baltimore on Saturday, they were greeted with honking and cheering all along the highway.

“We’re not a sports school; we’re a smart school,” Shrewsbury said. “I am honestly just shocked.”

