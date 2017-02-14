Towson senior John Davis to miss remainder of basketball season after being shot in leg

Towson basketball star John Davis will miss the rest of the season after he was shot in the leg early Sunday morning in Philadelphia, Tigers coach Pat Skerry announced.

“His health is fine, thank goodness,” Skerry said Tuesday during a Colonial Athletic Association conference call. “The unfortunate thing is his basketball season will be over for us. He’ll be able to go play somewhere next year, but he won’t play the rest of this season.”

Davis stayed in his native Philadelphia for a family event after Towson’s win over Drexel on Saturday and was wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting outside his home. He was treated at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and released with what the university described as a minor injury. Skerry said Davis was on his way back to campus Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5 senior captain was a key contributor off the bench for the 17-10 Tigers, averaging 11.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Skerry credited Davis with turning the Tigers’ season around when he called a team meeting to demand more effort from his younger teammates.

“He said he wasn’t going to practice with these guys until they started playing the right way,” Skerry recalled. “He’s been a leader for us and a good role model for our guys.”

Davis will sit next to him on the bench the remainder of the season, and Skerry hopes the team will rally around its injured leader.

“We are forever grateful for John,” he said. “He’s done a lot more for our program than maybe we were ever able to do for him.”