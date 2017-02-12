Towson basketball player John Davis shot, released from hospital

Towson basketball player John Davis was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting Saturday in Philadelphia, according to a news release sent by the school.

"He was treated for a gunshot wound and released from the hospital," the statement says. "His status for the remainder of the basketball season is still being determined."

Davis and the Tigers were in Philadelphia for a Colonial Athletic Association game against Drexel. Davis, a senior forward who scored a team-high 14 points off the bench in Towson's 69-65 win, stayed in the city, his hometown, for the "dedication of the birth of his son," coach Pat Skerry said in the statement.

"He was outside of his home when a car drove by and opened fire," Skerry said. "We are extremely thankful that John, and everybody else involved, was not seriously harmed. Our main focus right now is on the health of John Davis."

The 6-foot-5 Davis is averaging 11.8 points and a team-high 7.6 rebounds this season, despite a foot injury that has limited his ability to practice.