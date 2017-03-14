Updated school closings and delays
Previewing Mount St. Mary's vs. New Orleans: Game time, TV and more

Here's how to watch Mount St. Mary's vs. New Orleans in the NCAA tournament tonight.

Here's what you need to know about the Mount St. Mary's men's basketball team's "First Four" NCAA tournament game against New Orleans on Tuesday.

Time: 6:40 p.m.

Location: UD Arena, Dayton, Ohio

TV/Video: truTV, NCAA.com (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lewis Johnson)

Records: No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (19-15) vs. No. 16 seed New Orleans Privateers (20-11)

Line: New Orleans by 1 1/2 (as of Tuesday afternoon)

Team leaders: Points: MSM- Elijah Long (15.4 per game); UNO- Erik Thomas (19.5)

Rebounds: MSM- Chris Wray (5.9); UNO- Thomas (7.8)

Assists: MSM- Long (4.4); UNO- Travin Thibodeaux (3.3)

Game previews: Carroll County Times: "Mount St. Mary's forward Chris Wray takes distinctive free-throw form into NCAA Tournament" 

The Frederick News-Post: "Mount St. Mary’s: Ready for their NCAA close-up"

The Times-Picayune: " 'Street sweeper' mentality propelled UNO Privateers to NCAA promised land"

What's at stake: It's no surprise that the Northeast Conference champion Mount got a First Four spot; this is the fifth straight year that the league's representative has been sent to Dayton, and no NEC team has ever won a game in the round of 64. New Orleans, meanwhile, is making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 1996.

The reward for a win Tuesday isn't much of one: a flight to a predictably snowy Buffalo for a game Thursday against No. 1 overall seed Villanova. And you should know by now that no top seed has ever lost to a No. 16 seed.

