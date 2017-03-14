Previewing Mount St. Mary's vs. New Orleans: Game time, TV and more

Here's what you need to know about the Mount St. Mary's men's basketball team's "First Four" NCAA tournament game against New Orleans on Tuesday.

Time: 6:40 p.m.

Location: UD Arena, Dayton, Ohio

TV/Video: truTV, NCAA.com (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lewis Johnson)

Records: No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (19-15) vs. No. 16 seed New Orleans Privateers (20-11)

Line: New Orleans by 1 1/2 (as of Tuesday afternoon)

Team leaders: Points: MSM- Elijah Long (15.4 per game); UNO- Erik Thomas (19.5)

Rebounds: MSM- Chris Wray (5.9); UNO- Thomas (7.8)

Assists: MSM- Long (4.4); UNO- Travin Thibodeaux (3.3)

Game previews: Carroll County Times: "Mount St. Mary's forward Chris Wray takes distinctive free-throw form into NCAA Tournament"

The Frederick News-Post: "Mount St. Mary’s: Ready for their NCAA close-up"

The Times-Picayune: " 'Street sweeper' mentality propelled UNO Privateers to NCAA promised land"

What's at stake: It's no surprise that the Northeast Conference champion Mount got a First Four spot; this is the fifth straight year that the league's representative has been sent to Dayton, and no NEC team has ever won a game in the round of 64. New Orleans, meanwhile, is making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 1996.

The reward for a win Tuesday isn't much of one: a flight to a predictably snowy Buffalo for a game Thursday against No. 1 overall seed Villanova. And you should know by now that no top seed has ever lost to a No. 16 seed.