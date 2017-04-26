Juan Dixon comes 'full circle' in being introduced as Coppin State men's basketball coach

Juan Dixon returned to his roots Wednesday – literally. Shortly after being introduced as the new men’s basketball coach at Coppin State, the former Maryland star reflected on a moment long before he even played the game.

“I feel like this has come full circle I really do. Thirty-eight years ago it all started when I was born five minutes from here in Liberty Heights, at Provident Hospital,” Dixon said after coming to the podium at the Talon Center. “For me to be here today with all of you is a dream come true."

In a 30-minute speech that saw him break down in tears several times, Dixon took the large crowd that included a large contingent of family members, friends, former coaches and future players on an emotional journey that led him to his first Division I head coaching job.

Among those who attended the news conference were Hall of Famer Gary Williams, who coached Dixon at Maryland, as well as former Calvert Hall coach Mark Amatucci. Among the members of Dixon's family who came to support him were his brother, Phil, and his aunt, former Baltimore mayor Sheila Dixon, as well as Bruce Flanigan, Dixon's biological father who he reunited with last summer.

Dixon joked that Maryland athletic director Kevin Anderson told him “if I was nervous, just to smile.”

Dixon flashed that trademark smile that became as much a part of his persona in College Park as the points he scored in becoming Maryland’s all-time leading scorer and leading the Terps to two straight Final Fours, including a national championship in 2002.

It is that personality and passion Dixon played with at Maryland, and coached the women’s team with at the University of the District of Columbia last season that Coppin State athletic director Derek Carter is hoping will help bring the Eagles back to respectability.

Speaking about Dixon’s accomplishments as a player, including being a first-round NBA draft choice and playing seven years in the league, as well as “embracing philosophies and schemes from some of the brightest minds in game of basketball,” Carter said Dixon’s resume stood out.

But it was more than “his numerous achievements and accolades” that led Carter to hiring Dixon.

“His tenacity, his determination, his passion, his relentless attitude and finally his strong desire to give back to his home city of Baltimore – these were all the traits we were seeking in the new leader of our program,” Carter said.

Terms of Dixon’s contract have not been released. Michael Grant, who was hired to follow longtime Coppin State coach Fang Mitchell and lasted three losing seasons, was paid $144,000 in his first season, according to state employment records.

Dixon said he talked with Mitchell, who coached the Eagles for 28 years and led the Eagles to the NCAA tournament four times, several times in recent weeks and hopes to make him a part of the program after his bitter firing three years ago.

"I want Coach to come back on campus and sit in the front row at games,” Dixon said after the news conference.

