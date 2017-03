Elijah Long, Mount St. Mary's

Dylan Slagle

Sophomore guard Elijah Long (John Carroll) is the Mountaineers' leading scorer at 15.4 points per game. Long was a first-team All-Northeast Conference selection and was named MVP of the NEC tournament. Mount St. Mary's faces fellow 16-seed New Orleans at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in Dayton. The winner gets Villanova.