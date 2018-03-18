Instant analysis of UMBC's 50-43 loss to Kansas State in the second round of the NCAA tourney

Childs Walker, reporter: It almost goes without saying that UMBC had already won, regardless of what happened in the game Sunday evening. Its victory over Virginia will likely be remembered longer than the eventual champion of this year’s tournament. Given that reality, it was impressive Ryan Odom had his team ready to play another competitive game against a major-conference opponent. As a pure basketball game, this was ugly stuff. Neither team could find any flow offensively, and Kansas State didn’t seem to have a single dangerous shooter on the floor. UMBC couldn’t get its top guys untracked either against an aggressive Wildcats defense. Give Bruce Weber’s team credit for effort, if not skill. But again, the particulars of this game will fade with time. UMBC’s status as one of the greatest first-week stories in NCAA history will not.

Don Markus, reporter: UMBC, the first No. 16 seed to win a game in the NCAA tournament, had history on its side Sunday night. Simply, there was no history, no precedent for the Retrievers to follow in their Round of 32 matchup against No. 9 seed Kansas State in Charlotte, N.C. Unfortunately for the millions of college basketball fans who fell in love with Ryan Odom's team after its 20-point win over top-seed Virginia on Friday, UMBC couldn't write another chapter by reaching the Sweet 16. Trailing by as many as seven points in the first half and by five at halftime, the Retrievers had several chances to take the lead — and possibly the momentum. The last time came with 5 1/2 minutes remaining. Ultimately, UMBC ran out of magic, and gas, and eventually time in a 50-43 loss to the Wildcats. But that didn't mean the little team from Catonsville didn't take a huge step this weekend, one that few will ever forget.

Ron Fritz, sports editor: Clock strikes midnight for UMBC, but nobody is going to forget this Cinderella story. The Retrievers shot 14-for-47 from the field and 9-for-18 at the free-throw line, and that isn’t going to cut it against anyone. That’s why Kansas State prevailed. UMBC won more than the Twitter war in the NCAA Tournament — it won over millions of fans.

Josh Land, Orioles editor: You couldn’t ask for anything more from UMBC. The Retrievers had another high major program on the ropes in another defensive battle, and just couldn’t get the game-changing run they needed. No reason to be disappointed once they get past tonight. This team won’t be forgotten anytime soon.