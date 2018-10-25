2020 Navy-Notre Dame game to be held in Dublin, Ireland

Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk and Notre Dame counterpart Jack Swarbrick joined Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar to announce that the 2020 Navy-Notre Dame game will be held at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, August 29.

This will be the third time the two schools have played in Dublin (1996 and 2012 were the other two times).

“We are thrilled and excited to return to Aviva Stadium in Dublin for the 94th playing of the Navy-Notre Dame game,” Gladchuk said. “In 2012, it was one of the greatest airlifts in all of sports with more than 35,000 people coming from the United States to witness the beauty of Ireland and the extravaganza that is Navy-Notre Dame and we expect just as many people to return in 2020.

“The support and enthusiasm for the game in Ireland is magnificent with the complete support from the prime minister and the Irish government agencies. We are looking forward to a great matchup in a country that knows no bounds for hospitality,” Gladhcuk added.

“The University of Notre Dame, our football program, our alumni and fans had such a wonderful experience in 2012,” said Swarbrick. “The people of Ireland were incredibly welcoming and made our time on the Emerald Isle unforgettable.

“It wasn’t long after our return from that trip that Navy initiated conversations with the hopes of bringing this matchup back to Dublin,” Swarbrick continued. “Chet and his staff at Navy deserve a ton of credit for making this a reality. I’m so excited, not only for our student-athletes and those that will travel from the states, but for the people of Ireland and all of those that will make this another experience to cherish.”

The Navy / Notre Dame football rivalry began in 1927, making it one of the longest rivalries in college football. Notre Dame owns the record 75-13-1. Navy last won the matchup in 2016. Here’s a look back at some of the early games.

The announcement by Prime Minister Varadkar in Dublin is part of a five-game American Football Series that will bring a $250 million economic value to the country. Aer Lingus was unveiled as the title sponsor for the series and all five games will be played in Aviva Stadium, starting with the Navy-Notre Dame game. The classic will be called The Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

“College football is one of the greatest spectacles in world sport and to bring it back to Ireland for a five-year series is wonderful news for Irish tourism and for sports fans,” said Varadkar.

“Over 35,000 fans traveled to Ireland when Notre Dame and Navy last met in Dublin in 2012 and we will warmly welcome them and many others back for the Aer Lingus College Football Classics,” the prime minister said.

“Major games such as this one showcase Ireland as a location for international events and tournaments and put our world-leading hospitality and tourism sector front and center. I look forward to the first game of the series with the return of Notre Dame vs Navy in August 2020; I have no doubt it will be a hugely popular occasion.”

The games will be organized by Irish American Events Ltd. which is a joint venture between Corporate.ie and Anthony Travel who have been involved in college football games in Ireland previously.

Welcoming Thursday’s announcement, Neil Naughton, Chairman of the Game Steering Committee commented: “These games will provide a further, very welcome boost for tourism in Ireland and showcase top level college football to a wider fan base. Tourism Ireland in the United States is working closely with Anthony Travel and other travel partners and we will be using these great sporting events to showcase the fantastic Aviva Stadium and the world class attractions that the island of Ireland offers as a destination.”

The other key partners who will drive the game in both Ireland and America are Failte Ireland, Tourism Ireland and Dublin City Council.

The Aer Lingus College Football Series will have a very strong Irish-American influence. Not only will there be the usual college football fanfare with lots of fun events celebrating the red, white and blue including marching bands, cheerleaders and tailgating parties, but there will also be a great celebration of the close Irish-American links that are so highly valued.

The teams will compete each year for the Keough-Naughton College Football Trophy, acknowledging the contribution to Irish-American society of Don Keough and Martin Naughton.

The Navy-Notre Dame series is the longest continuous intersectional rivalry in the country. Ticket and travel information will come at a later date.

