Truly best in show: Westminster winner makes Broadway debut

America's new top dog became best in a Broadway show.

Flynn the bichon frise took quite a victory lap on Valentine's Day, hours after he won the Westminster Kennel Club dog show at Madison Square Garden.

The white powder puff's tour of the town finished Wednesday night with a walk-on part in the Tony Award-winning musical “Kinky Boots.”

Flynn drew hearty applause when he strolled on stage with handler Bill McFadden at the start of the show. Actor Daniel Stewart Sherman was alongside them and didn't need to introduce the special guests — the audience quickly caught on after seeing the champion's big purple and gold ribbon.

Ben Walker / AP Westminster dog show winner Flynn the bichon frise poses with actor Daniel Stewart Sherman before doing a walk-on part at the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots" on Wednesday in New York. Westminster dog show winner Flynn the bichon frise poses with actor Daniel Stewart Sherman before doing a walk-on part at the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots" on Wednesday in New York. (Ben Walker / AP)

“It doesn't matter what I say once they see the dog. They'll go crazy,” Sherman said during a quick put-in rehearsal an hour before the curtain.

After being picked late Tuesday night over nearly 2,900 other dogs in 202 breeds and varieties, Flynn was up early and on the go with McFadden. They appeared on “Good Morning America” and “Fox & Friends” before heading over to “The View.”

Also part of the dog's docket: The traditional steak lunch at famed eatery Sardi's and trips up the Empire State Building, Top of the Rock and the One World Observatory.

Flynn is nearly 6 and already had a musical theatre background. His full champion's name includes All I Care About Is Love — the lyrics sung by character Billy Flynn in the popular show “Chicago.”

