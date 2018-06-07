Fans find refuge at Capitals viewing party at Power Plant Live!

As hundreds of thousands crammed like red sardines outside Capital One Arena to view a potentially historic Stanley Cup finale, the atmosphere at Power Plant Live!’s Game 5 open-air viewing party in Baltimore was the calm reprieve some fans were seeking.

Wearing scarlet caps and Ovechkin sweaters, people sprawled across couches and nursed drinks at their own leisure without the fear of getting jostled as they watched on a 20-foot video screen as the Washington Capitals tried to secure their first Cup by beating the Vegas Golden Knights.

“It’s definitely more convenient than D.C.,” said Adrian Moore, a Ravens season-ticket holder who drove down from York, Pa., to still be able to be among his own kind for the special night.

He met with his sister Lindsay, who journeyed from Gaithersburg to be with her lifelong partner in hockey.

“It shows a lot of camaraderie,” Adrian said of the event. “There’s more Caps fans here than you think. They’re good neighbors here. Forty-four years with a curse is a long time.”

Katherine Fominykh / Baltimore Sun Pete Saunders, 51, leads the crowd in "Caps, Caps, Caps" in between periods at the Power Plant Live! Stanley Cup Game 5 viewing party. Pete Saunders, 51, leads the crowd in "Caps, Caps, Caps" in between periods at the Power Plant Live! Stanley Cup Game 5 viewing party. (Katherine Fominykh / Baltimore Sun)

Daniel Hausman, 27, a Washington native living in Baltimore, tried to scrounge up two tickets for the Capitals’ in-arena party in Washington, but was, like many, too slow. The tickets sold out in 10 minutes.

“We weren’t the most upset when we couldn’t get tickets,” he acknowledged. “We’ll be a lot more comfortable here.”

There’s an understandable feeling of missing out as a Caps fan in Baltimore — which is why PPL added authentic hockey color to its party, planning to blast red and white confetti while air horns blare when the Capitals find the back of the net and deploying a DJ in between periods to replicate ice shows.

Bartenders crafted “boozy snowballs” with Capitals-themed names such as “We Want the Cup” (cherry plus Smirnoff Red White and Berry) and “ALL CAPS” (strawberry and Captain Morgan).

Hausman and Linda Benesch, 27, perched on black and red ottomans with a clear view of the video board, patiently sipping Orioles-orange and Capitals-red drinks in hand.

Bob Mosier, 53, raised in a suburb outside Washington, said he and his wife, Diana, would have made the trek south if the crowds weren’t likely to be apocalyptic — but that he wasn’t going to experience history on his couch either.

“It’s time for Washington sports to have theirs. It’s been 26 years since the Redskins won. Just to be out, hopefully as part of a celebration,” he said.

As the national anthem roared on the big screen, PPL’s onlookers cried “Red!” in unison with the legions of fans many miles away. They chanted “Caps, Caps, Caps” in support of the red-cloaked figures in Medieval Times-like pregame show on Vegas’ ice.

Before the game had even begun, the outdoor gathering had transformed, in the fans’ eyes, to their own makeshift Capital One Arena.

“I didn’t want to be at home when it happened,” Hausman said. “The relief, elation, everything. It’s here.”

The arena-like enthusiasm even had non-Capitals fans feeling themselves getting pulled in.

“I’m a Sharks fan, but even I’m feeling it,” said Cody Hauser, 29, of Millersville. “To see fans down here, not even in D.C., this excited is amazing.”

In the second period, fans launched from their comfortable seats to roar with each of the two goals the Capitals scored. Complete strangers high-fived and hugged one another, and then sat down to debate the minutiae of the play.

They sank in their seats and groaned when Vegas flicked in three of their own, arguing interference as if the referees were really on the ice only feet away.

Undeterred by the score, Pete Saunders, 51, of Pigtown streamed through the couches and the standing-tables behind, acting as if he were a one-man hype force. Behind half of the “C-A-P-S, Caps Caps Caps” chants was Saunders, holding his arms out like a preacher.

“I want to take my two boys down to D.C.,” he said. “To see the parade. It’s just so important.”

kfominykh@baltsun.com

twitter.com/katfominykh