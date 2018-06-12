Baltimore-area fans flood Penn Station to ride down to Capitals' victory parade

On a normal Tuesday, Baltimore’s Penn Station is like every other metropolitan train stop in the world, filled with rush-hour commuters.

But on this Tuesday, pops of red colored waiting floor. Dozens of Baltimore-area Capitals fans rose around dawn to catch an early train to Washington to celebrate the Capitals’ first Stanley Cup victory parade in team history.

“I hope we’re early enough,” said Lindsay Mason, 28, who works for the Baltimore Police department, as she walked through the station doors. “I wonder if they’re going to still be sober down there.”

For father Joe Neuheimer, 50, who drove down from York, Pa. with his 14-year-old daughter Stephanie, the potential for intoxicated masses was an enticing prospect but said his days of being one of them were long behind.

“It’s going to be a very good people-watching event,” he said. “It’s time to enjoy the moment and not sour it with alcohol.”

For supporters of such teams as the Chicago Blackhawks or Pittsburgh Penguins, what to do after the Stanley Cup Final becomes second nature. Because of that, asking an employer for a day off might be a little tricky, considering how often a victory parade occurs in such places.

But for many pilgrims waiting for their D.C. ride, a wave of understanding had washed over the city’s workplaces.

“I told [my boss] the truth,” said Hallie Feldman, 31, of Baltimore. “And she said, ‘You should go. It’s going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity.’ ”

For many of the red-clad journeyers, a potential vacation day had been floating around their office as the Capitals’ playoff run went on.

“[My boss] knew I was going to the parade for months if it was going to happen,” said Chris Leverenz, 38, of Baltimore. “I didn’t take off before Game 5 because I didn’t want to jinx anything, but then he made me log the time into our scheduler.”

Few had to tell a lie to come.

“I made it a mental health day,” Brandie Pomplon, 27, of Parkville, said a little sheepishly.

Getting down to the city, where crowds are expected to swell beyond 100,000 to see a potentially hungover Alex Ovechkin and company, seemed like an odorous task to some who would normally drive. And yet, most people are just winging it.

Matt Frese, 37, originally hails from Albuquerque, N.M., and as a longtime Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Dodgers fan, has never seen a parade. He picked up a love for the Capitals in 2008 after tagging along with a friend to a playoff game.

“I wasn’t even committed on going down [Tuesday] until yesterday morning,” he said. “You’re not going to get a chance to see something like this ever again. I waited 25 years to see this, might be another 25.”

