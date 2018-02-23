Gold medal-winning U.S. women's hockey team to be honored during Annapolis NHL game

The gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic women’s ice hockey team will be recognized during the second intermission of the NHL’s stadium series game at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium on March 3.

The outdoor game features the Washington Capitals vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs. It begins at 8 p.m.

Local hockey fans stayed up late to watch Sandburg High School's Kendall Coyne and the U.S. women's hockey team defeat Canada Thursday morning for the gold. (Associated Press) (Associated Press)

The U.S. won a 3-2 shootout victory over Canada Thursday morning for its first gold medal in 20 years. The 23 members of the U.S. team, including Rockville’s Haley Skarupa, will be honored.

The game will be televised nationally on NBC. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.