Riverdale's Frances Tiafoe beats seeded player for first career U.S. Open win

Frances Tiafoe, a 20-year-old American from Riverdale in Prince George’s County, finally has his first U.S. Open win on his fourth try — and he eliminated a seeded player, to boot.

Tiafoe, a product of the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, beat No. 29 Adrian Mannarino of France, 6-1, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, to get to the second round at Flushing Meadows.

The 44th-ranked Tiafoe had lost in the first round in New York in each of the past three years, including against Roger Federer in 2017.

He's enjoying a breakthrough season in many ways, including a run to the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time at Wimbledon, his first ATP title at Delray Beach and reaching a career-high 38th in the rankings.

Denis Kulda, a fellow JTTC alumnus, defeated Matteo Berrettini of Italy, 6-4, 7-5, 6-2, on Monday and will face No. 3 seed Juan Martín del Potro on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.