Orioles, Ravens offer condolences after Kevin Kamenetz's death

Politics and sports are often intertwined and it was no different with Baltimore County executive Kevin Kamenetz and the local professional sports teams.

Kamenetz died Thursday morning of cardiac arrest, according to officials.

With the Ravens being located in Baltimore County, team president Dick Cass got to know Kamenetz and released a statement Thursday on behalf of the team.

“This is stunningly sad news, and our hearts reach out to his wife Jill and teenage sons Karson and Dylan. Kevin is remembered as a champion for Baltimore County. His passion to help those who live and work here was sincere and impressive. He got things done,” Cass said in the statement. “Kevin rooted for the Ravens. He brought his family to training camp each year, and he was sincerely interested in our team. Our deepest sympathy and our prayers go out to Kevin’s family.”

The Orioles also released a statement via social media.

Early in his tenure as county executive, Kamenetz held a purple and orange day in the fall to support the Ravens and Orioles.

Not only did county employees dress accordingly, they stepped outside of the County Office Building to give a cheer for both teams, led by Kamenetz.