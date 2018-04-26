Ravens notes: Signing of wide receiver Willie Snead made official

The Ravens officially signed free-agent wide receiver Willie Snead to a two-year, $7 million contract Wednesday.

The deal, which contains an additional $3.4 million in incentives, was expected after the New Orleans Saints declined to match the Ravens’ offer sheet Mond

ay. The Saints instead signed Chicago Bears restricted-free-agent wide receiver Cameron Meredith to a two-year deal and re-signed wide receiver Brandon Coleman.

"Even though I am sad to go, I'm even more excited for the next chapter of my life," Snead wrote Monday on Twitter. "I can't wait to strap it on as a Baltimore Raven & give everything I have for my new team."

Snead, 25, has 149 receptions for 1,971 yards and seven touchdowns in 41 career games (19 starts) for New Orleans. He had at least 69 receptions and 895 yards in both of his first two seasons but finished last year with just eight catches for 92 yards in 11 games (three starts). He was suspended three games for a violation of the NFL’s personal-conduct policy and was limited by a hamstring injury.

Browns go QB, CB

The Cleveland Browns took Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward with their top two picks in the draft Thursday night. But just how high they went immediately became a subject of debate.

In a talented group of possible first-round quarterbacks, Southern California’s Sam Darnold was seen as the Browns’ most likely pick at No. 1 overall. Wyoming’s Josh Allen was also a top contender. Instead, Cleveland went with the 6-foot-1 Mayfield, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner with a history of on- and off-field controversy.



Three picks later, after the New York Giants took Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and the New York Jets selected Darnold, the Browns went with an even bigger surprise. Passing on North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb, widely considered the draft’s top defensive prospect, Cleveland took Ward at No. 4 overall.



His 4.32-second 40-yard dash was tied for the best time this year at the NFL scouting combine, but at 5-11, 183 pounds, Ward lacks prototypical size for an elite cornerback.



