Bengals-Ravens, other games with AFC wild-card implications, moved to 4:25 p.m.

The kickoff for the Cincinnati Bengals-Ravens game Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium has been moved from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m., the NFL announced late Sunday.

Two other games that affect the AFC wild-card spots — Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars-Tennessee Titans — also have been moved from 1 p.m. to 4:25 to ensure that all four teams competing for the berths (the Ravens, Bills, Titans and Los Angeles Chargers) are playing at the same time.

The Chargers’ home game against the Oakland Raiders had already been scheduled for 4:25. All four games remain on CBS.

The Carolina Panthers-Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints-Tampa Bay Buccaneers games will both move from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. and remain on Fox.

To ensure that all games with playoff implications that affect one another are played at the same time, there will be no Sunday night game in Week 17.

“We felt that both from a competitive standpoint and from a fan perspective, the most fair thing to do is to schedule all Week 17 games in either the 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET windows,” said NFL senior vice president of broadcasting Howard Katz said in a news release. “This ensures that we do not have a matchup on Sunday Night Football on New Year’s Eve that because of earlier results has no playoff implications for one or both of the competing teams.”