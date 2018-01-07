No. 13 Maryland women use balanced scoring in 71-44 victory at Wisconsin

Kristen Confroy, Kaila Charles and Eleanna Christinaki combined for 22 points in the first half when the No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball team took a 19-point lead on its way to a 71-44 victory over Wisconsin on Sunday for the Terps’ 13th straight victory.

Maryland is only team in the country that came in with seven players averaging double figures and that balance was evident Sunday. Christinaki finished with 14 points, Confroy 12 on four 3-pointers and Charles 10 with Ieshia Small adding 13, including 10 in the second half for the Terps (15-2, 4-0 Big Ten). Maryland shot 46 percent and made nine of 21 3-point attempts while outrebounding Wisconsin 42-25.

Courtney Fredrickson scored 12 points and Marsha Howard had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Badgers (7-10, 0-4). Wisconsin shot only 31 percent and made just three of 18 from beyond the arc in losing its fifth straight.

Maryland led from the opening minute with a 14-0 run to end the first half resulting in a 37-18 lead. The Terps led by as many as 31 points in the second half.

A 23-2 run helped put the Terps ahead 54-27 at the end of the third quarter, allowing just nine points.

Confroy led the Terps with seven rebounds while six Terps had at least six. Maryland held a 42-25 advantage in rebounding.

With six points, Brianna Fraser reached the 500-point mark and has 505 in her career.

Maryland is 6-0 against the Badgers. Since joining the Big Ten in 2014-15, the Terps are 62-3 (.954) vs. their conference opponents, including their nine wins in the Big Ten tournament.

MARYLAND (15-2): Jones 3-8 1-1 7, Charles 5-7 0-0 10, Confroy 4-11 0-0 12, Lewis 1-2 0-0 3, Watson 2-7 0-0 6, Ellison 0-0 0-0 0, Fraser 1-9 4-4 6, Christinaki 6-8 0-0 14, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Small 4-5 5-7 13, Totals 26-57 10-12 71.

WISCONSIN (7-10): Fredrickson 5-12 2-2 12, Howard 4-10 2-2 10, Laszewski 3-7 2-2 8, Beverley 0-3 0-0 0, Van Leeuwen 0-6 0-0 0, Crowley 0-0 0-0 0, Gilreath 2-6 0-0 6, Marble 0-2 0-0 0, McMorris 3-8 1-2 8, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-55 7-8 44.

Maryland 15 22 17 17 — 71

Wisconsin 7 11 9 17 — 44

3-point goals—Maryland 9-21 (Confroy 4-9, Lewis 1-2, Watson 2-7, Christinaki 2-3), Wisconsin 3-18 (Fredrickson 0-2, Beverley 0-2, Van Leeuwen 0-3, Gilreath 2-6, Marble 0-1, McMorris 1-4). Assists—Maryland 11 (Lewis 3), Wisconsin 9 (Van Leeuwen 4). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Maryland 42 (Confroy 7), Wisconsin 25 (Howard 9). Total fouls—Maryland 12, Wisconsin 8. A—3,882.