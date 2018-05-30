MTA adds postgame trains for Capitals' Stanley Cup finals games in Washington

If you’re worried about driving out onto Interstate 95 on Saturday and seeing gridlocked traffic filled with hockey-goers wearing red, there’s an alternative.

The Maryland Transit Administration is adding extra trains and is encouraging fans to take the MARC Penn Line train to the Capital One Arena in Washington to make it to Game 3 and Game 4 of the Stanley Cup finals on time and stress-free.

Game 3 is Saturday at 8 p.m. and Game 4 is Monday at 8 p.m.

“The Washington Capitals are in the Stanley Cup finals for the first time since 1998, and this is the first finals series since 2007 where neither team has previously won the Stanley Cup,” Andrea Farmer, Maryland Department of Transportation MTA’s director of MARC train, said in a statement. “We urge everyone heading to the nation’s capital for the games to take transit, so they can fully enjoy the day.”

The southbound train will run on its regular schedule to Washington, and an extra northbound train on the MARC Penn Line will depart one hour after each game ends, as well as the normally scheduled train that will leave the station before the end of the third period.

Even if the Caps and Vegas Golden Knights put on a double-overtime show, the additional northbound train will leave an hour postgame regardless. Ticket prices will remain at their normal fares, $5 to $8, and anyone with a weekly pass will still be able to use it for the late-night train.

If the series moves past a Game 5 in Las Vegas and returns to the east coast, plans for a Game 6 situation will be announced then.

kfominykh@baltsun.com

twitter.com/katfominykh