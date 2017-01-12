Baltimore's Gervonta Davis prepares to fight for a world title Saturday night

Every so often, amid the hours of sweaty preparation and sleepless anticipation, Gervonta Davis' mind goes blank and he sees himself, clear as day, hoisting a golden world championship belt over his shoulder.

"It's already been written," said his trainer and father figure, Calvin Ford.

Davis and Ford respect 130-pound champion Jose Pedraza, the man Davis will challenge Saturday night in a title bout broadcast on Showtime. But they can't help seeing him as just another step in Davis' rags-to-riches ascent from West Baltimore to the upper echelon of boxing.

For 15 years, since the first day he walked through the doorway at the Upton Boxing Center, steered there by an uncle who'd glimpsed him fighting in the streets, Davis has worked toward the moment he'll face in Brooklyn, N.Y. "His big walk," Ford calls it.

He watched comrades and mentors succumb to the perils of the surrounding neighborhood. He watched his parents struggle against the lure of drugs. And always, he clung to the modest gym on Pennsylvania Avenue as his sanctuary.

Ford, who as a young man spent 10 years in federal prison on a racketeering conviction, noticed Davis' rare talent when the boy was still in grade school. The pair spent the ensuing years saving each other from the worst of Baltimore.

The accolades have begun to roll in for the 16-0 fighter known as "Tank." ESPN analyst Dan Rafael recently named him the eighth-best prospect in boxing, citing his "tremendous blend of power and speed." Davis is promoted by Floyd Mayweather, the greatest fighter of recent times, and managed by Al Haymon, perhaps the most powerful behind-the-scenes figure in the sport.

He's a fan-friendly performer who stalks and destroys opponents rather than dancing and parrying. Some observers have said he fights like a miniature, southpaw Mike Tyson.

Baltimore has always maintained a community of boxing gyms that serve as safe spaces for the city's youth. But it has not produced a long line of signature fighters on par with those from Philadelphia or New York. If Davis beats Pedraza, he'd take a big step toward becoming Baltimore's first boxing star since Hasim Rahman upset Lennox Lewis for the unified heavyweight championship in 2001.

That's a big if. Pedraza is also undefeated, also a former decorated amateur, and the Puerto Rican star has faced far better competition than Davis.

"Clearly, [Davis is] a very talented fighter, and he's at the point in his career where he's right on the cusp of taking that next step," said longtime Showtime boxing analyst Al Bernstein, who will call Saturday's fight. "The $64,000 question is: Is that step coming a touch too early?"

Davis doesn't believe so.

"I don't think he can bring anything to the table that I haven't seen already," he said of Pedraza. "You can say he has more experience, but I have experience, too. I think it'll be a great fight. I think I'll knock him out or stop him in the eighth round."

Davis, 22, has long said he's fighting for something greater than money or glory. He wants kids growing up the way he did in Baltimore to see someone climb from the rough Sandtown-Winchester section of the city to the top of the boxing mountain. He wants them to believe that if they make good choices day after day, month after month, the payoff is real.

"I'm the person they look up to," he said. "They might see a famous person on TV, but they haven't seen what that person has been through. They've just seen them on TV. With me, they see what I've been through, in the gym and working hard. And then they see me on TV, but I'm still reachable to them."

Davis takes this role seriously. When he was on the rise as a top amateur fighter, he stopped attending high school at Digital Harbor to focus on his budding career. But shortly after he turned pro in 2013, he signed up for a GED program and earned his diploma. He did not want to be a hypocrite when he told kids to focus on school.

He and Ford have already witnessed too many sad stories — gifted fighters who died before they drew close to fighting for a gold strap on television.

If Davis ever forgets, he need only raise his eyes to the wall inside Upton, where an enormous poster reads "In Loving Memory of the Champ Ronald 'Rock' Gibbs." Gibbs was stabbed to death in 2011 while trying to defend his sister in an altercation. He was 17.

Ford's son, Quaadir Gurley, who helped train Davis, was murdered two years later.

"When I look back, I think what happened to them kept him straight," Ford said.

Davis' loyalty to his hometown is not just theoretical. Mayweather urged him to relocate to Las Vegas last year, but Davis, cognizant of Ford's deep ties to dozens of young fighters at Upton, held the line on training in Baltimore.

"It was difficult but why would I change anything that got me where I am today?" he said. "I wasn't in position to move everybody to Vegas. My trainer's here. He's got other fighters. Me being in Vegas, by myself with coaches that I don't know, it would've been hard. So I made the best decision. I'm comfortable where I started, so that's where we're going to finish."

Which is not to say Davis will always live here.

He's already recognized frequently on the streets of his old neighborhood or when he walks through nearby Mondawmin Mall. And though he cherishes the attention, especially from kids, he's also wary of the dangers and the hangers-on attracted to his success.

"I definitely enjoy it. I like being in touch with my people. I like that they acknowledge me for the good work I'm doing, that I'm not out here doing crazy stuff in the streets," he said. "But I'm getting bigger now. A lot of people recognize me, so I've got to move different."

Boxing no longer occupies a central place in American sports culture. But fighters such as Terence Crawford in Omaha, Neb., and Deontay Wilder in Birmingham, Ala., have become significant draws by cultivating hometown popularity. Bernstein sees that potential for Davis.

"I view it exactly the same way as a sports team that suddenly rises up and does well in a city," the Showtime analyst said. "You get individual markets that aren't always interested in boxing, but then the right fighter can change that in a hurry. It's good for the sport and also fun for the city."

Looking at Davis in street clothes, you'd never guess he could knock you senseless with a single flick of his left hand. He's 5 feet 6 and often speaks in a near-whisper. An early trainer dubbed him "Tank" not because he was menacing but because of the way his large head sat atop his slight frame.