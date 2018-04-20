After a rocky eight months, Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis fights to get back on track

In one version of this story, Gervonta Davis is boxing’s next phenomenon — unbeaten, gifted with power that cannot be taught and fighting for his second world title at the tender age of 23.

“It’s no secret. I’ve been very vocal about it. Gervonta, in a few years, will be hands down the biggest star in the sport,” said Leonard Ellerbe, right-hand man to boxing’s most recent pre-eminent star and Davis’ promoter, Floyd Mayweather.

But there’s a parallel narrative, one in which the Baltimore-raised Davis lost his previous world championship because he failed to make the 130-pound weight limit, then earned boos with a desultory performance in front of the second-largest pay-per-view audience in boxing history. In the months that followed that Aug. 26 letdown, he faced an assault charge (later dropped) from a childhood friend and spent more time beefing on social media than training for actual combat.

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun 2017 Baltimore's Gervonta Davis is only 23, but he'll be fighting to put himself back on a superstar track when he faces Jesus Cuellar on Saturday night for the vacant WBA super featherweight title. Baltimore's Gervonta Davis is only 23, but he'll be fighting to put himself back on a superstar track when he faces Jesus Cuellar on Saturday night for the vacant WBA super featherweight title. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun 2017)

I needed to straighten my head and focus on the things I have to work on. — Gervonta Davis

“His performance just wasn’t inspiring, and when you combine that with a lot of inactivity, it puts pressure on him to have a good performance this time,” said Showtime boxing analyst Al Bernstein, who has called Davis’ past three fights. “When you win a championship, you change the rules, and people were really disappointed with his last effort. I would think he might be as well.”

So as he prepares for his return to the ring Saturday (9 p.m., Showtime) against Jesús Cuellar, it’s fair to ask: Which Gervonta Davis will we see?

“I let myself down,” Davis acknowledged in reflecting on his most recent fight, an eighth-round knockout of Francisco Fonseca. “I’ve learned to be a different fighter, more responsible. I let others down, but I think I let myself down more than anything.”

Ridiculous as it might sound for a young star who’s knocked out 18 of his 19 opponents and never come close to losing a professional fight, there will be more at stake than the vacant World Boxing Association super featherweight title when Davis climbs in the ring at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Another underwhelming performance or difficulty on the weigh-in scale would fuel doubters who say he lacks the maturity to make good on his precocious skills. A sensational knockout, on the other hand, would erase many of the misgivings that have crept in over the past eight months.

Boxing is just that fickle a business.

“He did have a tremendous amount of momentum,” Ellerbe said. “And then it did tail off because of the unfortunate setback in August with the weigh-in. But this was a valuable learning lesson for him. … You don’t see other young fighters who get the criticism or the praise that he’s gotten early on in his career. And it just comes with the territory. He has to stay focused and control the things he can control.”

Davis added another twist to the story when he opted to prepare for Cuellar in Florida, under the watch of trainer Kevin Cunningham, rather than his traditional base in West Baltimore. His longtime mentor and trainer, Calvin Ford, has not been with him, though Ford is expected to be in the corner in Brooklyn.

“There were a lot of distractions in Baltimore, and I think they were a problem for me,” Davis said. “I needed to straighten my head and focus on the things I have to work on. It was time to set my camp somewhere else.”

His friend and fellow fighter, Adrien Broner, invited him to train in West Palm Beach with Cunningham. But the move caught many people in Davis’ circle off guard. During a late-February interview at the Upton Boxing Center, where Davis learned his trade, Ford had no idea his star pupil was about to decamp to a different state.

“I don’t worry about ‘Tank’ when he’s fighting. He’s been with me for so long,” Ford said at the time. “We’re in tune. I just want to make sure his timing is right, and that he’s doing the right things so we don’t have that mishap like we had the last time.”

Ford felt Davis failed to make weight before his fight on the Mayweather-Conor McGregor undercard because he was swept up in the distractions that come with such a large event.

“It’s not the fight,” he said. “It’s the interviews, it’s having to go to this or that place to meet people, the women coming at you, the deals behind closed doors. That’s the stuff we’re not familiar with, that upper level. A young man his age isn’t going to pick it up just like that.”

Davis’ comments suggest the move to Florida was not just about a fresh start but about his affinity for Broner.

“Adrien is like a big brother to me,” he explained. “We are just like a little brother, big brother. We are very competitive. We do not say it, but we always want to outdo each other.”

He has raised eyebrows with his choice of a role model. Just five years ago, it was Broner whom many fans and analysts cast as the likely successor to Mayweather. They marveled at his speed, the snap in his fist and the pile of title belts he’d accumulated before his 25th birthday.

Since then, his star has dimmed as he has struggled with weight and legal difficulties. Though the 28-year-old Broner will headline Saturday’s card against Jessie Vargas, no one talks about him as the next big anything these days.

“Broner is 100 percent a cautionary tale,” Bernstein said.

Regardless, the camp intrigue will be forgotten if Davis hits the ring at Barclays in peak form, something he’s promised repeatedly on Twitter.

Cuellar (28-2) is a rugged, accomplished fighter, though he’s naturally smaller than Davis and hasn’t fought since December 2016.

“He’s no one to be dismissed,” Bernstein said. “If Davis fights on the level he did in his last fight, he will have problems.”

At the same time, Davis knows this outing is more about his form — whether he can make weight and fight with the same blend of skill and aggressiveness he displayed in his January 2017 title win over José Pedraza — than about his opponent.

“Being a world champion again is just a step closer toward my goal,” he said. “I want to be a pay-per-view star.”

During a recent ringside interview on Showtime, Mayweather surprised many observers when he said if Davis beats Cuellar, he’d like to match his young star with Vasyl Lomachenko, widely regarded as the most skilled pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Such plans are easier stated than executed in boxing, but a Lomachenko fight would represent an enormous step forward in difficulty and exposure for Davis.

That conversation will end in a hurry if he doesn’t make weight, win and look good Saturday.

“He’s in a very intriguing position right now,” Bernstein said. “He’s so young, and that’s good, because it means you don’t get judged on one disappointing effort. But by the same token, he has to take care of business.”