Final assault charge against Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis dismissed

The state dropped a misdemeanor second-degree assault charge against boxer Gervonta Davis at a hearing this morning in Baltimore District Court after the accuser, Anthony Wheeler, said he did not wish to pursue the matter.

Wheeler and Davis shook hands and embraced as they were leaving the court room. Davis declined comment after the hearing.

Davis did tweet “dismissed” this morning. He has said on social media previously that he hopes to fight early in 2018 and to recapture his title as soon as possible.

The 23-year-old Davis originally faced first-degree assault charges in connection with the Aug. 1 incident. Wheeler, who described himself as a childhood friend of Davis, alleged that Davis punched him in the side of the head with a gloved fist. The first-degree assault charge was dropped on Oct. 19 by the state.

Gervonta Davis and Francisco Fonseca face off Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Police did not charge Davis. Wheeler, of Baltimore, pressed charges with the District Court commissioner on Aug. 3, and a warrant for Davis was served in mid-September.

In his complaint, Wheeler said he was standing by innocently at the Upton Boxing Center in West Baltimore when a fight broke out between Davis and his brother. Wheeler alleged that after the boxer’s bodyguard broke up the altercation, Davis wheeled around and “sucker punched me very violently.”

Wheeler said he was knocked out and subsequently diagnosed with a concussion at St. Agnes Hospital.

The alleged incident in early August began a tumultuous month for Davis. He was stripped of his International Boxing Federiation junior-lightweight title after he failed to make the 130-pound weight limit for his fight on the undercard of the Aug. 26 showdown between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Davis still improved his record to 19-0, beating Francisco Fonseca by an eighth-round knockout. But he did not look sharp, and fans booed him after the fight.

