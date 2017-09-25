Boxer Gervonta Davis facing assault complaint

Rising boxing star Gervonta Davis allegedly punched a childhood friend in the side of the head during an altercation between the boxer and his brother, according to a complaint filed in Baltimore’s District Court in August.

Davis, 22, was charged with one count each of first-degree assault, a felony, and second-degree assault. The charges were not filed by police. Court records show Anthony Wheeler of Baltimore, who describes himself as a childhood friend to Davis, pressed charges with a District Court commissioner on Aug. 3. The warrant was not served until last week, and Davis was released last Tuesday on a $100,000 unsecured property bond, the records show.

In the complaint, Wheeler said he was watching innocently on the evening of Aug. 1 as Davis’ bodyguard broke up the scuffle at Upton Boxing Center in West Baltimore. He alleged that Davis then turned and struck him in the side of the head with a gloved fist.

“I had nothing to do with the altercation, and the defendant sucker punched me very violently and intentionally,” Wheeler said in the complaint.

He said he was knocked unconscious and went to St. Agnes Hospital for treatment, where he was diagnosed with a concussion. He said he was suffering pain in his head and neck and struggling to sleep.

Wheeler said the incident was captured on a surveillance camera at the gym, where Davis trains regularly.

Davis’ adviser, Lorin Chvotkin, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday afternoon. A preliminary hearing will be held Oct. 19, when the court will determine whether there is probable cause to support the felony charge.

Wheeler also could not be reached for comment.

Davis moved to 19-0 on Aug. 26 with a controversial eighth-round knockout of Francisco Fonseca in Las Vegas, but he was stripped of his International Boxing Federation junior-lightweight title the night before when he failed to make weight for the fight.

He apologized on Twitter afterward, writing: "I'm young. I'm growing. I had a chance to make the weight. I knew I couldn't make it and that's that. I will have a belt again.”

