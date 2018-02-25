Sports

Marylander Tiafoe takes Delray Beach Open, is youngest American to win ATP event since 2002

Associated Press

Marylander Frances Tiafoe hit consecutive aces on the final two points to clinch his first career ATP World Tour title with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Peter Gojowczyk of Germany at the Delray Beach Open on Sunday.

The 91st-ranked Tiafoe, who should move up about 30 spots in Monday's new rankings, was playing in his first career tour-level final against the 64th-ranked Gojowczyk.

Tiafoe, 20, of Riverdale in Prince George’s County, is the youngest American to win a title since a 19-year-old Andy Roddick won the 2002 Houston trophy.

Gojowczyk was bothered by an upper left leg injury and received a couple of treatments during the match.

The first time Gojowczyk called for the trainer to wrap his thigh was when he was about to serve with Tiafoe leading 5-0 in the first set.

