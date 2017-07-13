Maryland swimmers Michael Phelps and Becca Meyers win ESPY awards

Swimmer Michael Phelps of Baltimore won two ESPYs on Wednesday night in Los Angeles — Male U.S. Olympic Athlete and Record-Breaking Performance — for extending his Olympic medal records at the Rio de Janeiro Games last summer.

Phelps, 32, who has retired from competitive swimming, earned five golds and one silver at Rio, raising his career totals to 23 gold and 28 overall.

Phelps also won for Record-Breaking Performance in 2009 and 2013.

Swimmer Becca Meyers, a 2013 Notre Dame prep graduate who lives in Timonium and attends Franklin & Marshall, won for Female Athlete with a Disability. She received the award in 2015, too.

Meyers, 22, who was born deaf and diagnosed with Usher syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes gradual balance and vision loss, won three gold medals and one silver at the 2016 Rio Paralympics; she set two world records.

Forward Kevin Durant, who grew up in Prince George’s County, won Best Championship Performance for scoring 35 points per game to lead the Golden State Warriors to the NBA title.

Former first lady Michelle Obama honored the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award; Shriver, a member of the Maryland Women’s Hall of Fame, started Camp Shriver for special-needs children at her Maryland farm Timberlawn in Rockville in 1962, and it developed six years later into the Special Olympics.

2017 ESPY Awards Winners Male Athlete: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Female Athlete: Simone Biles

Team: Golden State Warriors

Coach: Bob Hurley Sr., St. Anthony High

Moment: Chicago Cubs win World Series Championship

Arthur Ashe Courage Award: Eunice Kennedy

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole, attend the ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Performance: Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Record-Breaking Performance: Michael Phelps

Play: Aaron Rodgers and Jared Cook, Green Bay Packers

Game: Super Bowl with Patriots and Falcons

Upset: Mississippi State beats UConn in women's basketball

Comeback Athlete: Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers

Breakthrough Athlete: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

NFL Player: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

NBA Player: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Following a session of photos for friends, Becca Meyers from Timonium kneels while her seeing eye dog, Birdie, gets attention from Michael Phelps during NBAC's "Countdown to Gold" fundraiser at Boumi Temple on April 9, 2016.

MLB Player: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

NHL Player: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Pirates

WNBA Player: Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

Male College Athlete: DeShaun Watson, Clemson football

Female College Athlete: Kelly Barnhill, Florida softball

Male Action Sports Athlete: Mark McMorris, snowboarder

Female Action Sports Athlete: Anna Gasser, snowboarder

Male US Olympic Athlete: Michael Phelps

Female US Olympic Athlete: Simone Biles

International Athlete: Usain Bolt Male

Golfer: Sergio Garcia

Female Golfer: Ariya Jutanugarn

Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer

Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams

MLS Player: David Villa, New York City FC

Male Athlete with a Disability: Steve Serio, wheelchair basketball

Female Athlete with a Disability: Becca Meyers, swimming

Driver: Lewis Hamilton

Fighter: Demetrious Johnson

Jockey: John Velazquez

Bowler: Jason Belmonte

Special awards

Arthur Ashe Courage Award: Eunice Kennedy Shriver

Jimmy V Award: Jarrius “JJ” Robertson

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro

Icon Award: Vin Scully