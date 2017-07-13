Maryland swimmers Michael Phelps and Becca Meyers win ESPY awards

Swimmer Michael Phelps of Baltimore won two ESPYs on Wednesday night in Los Angeles — Male U.S. Olympic Athlete and Record-Breaking Performance — for extending his Olympic medal records at the Rio de Janeiro Games last summer.
Phelps, 32, who has retired from competitive swimming, earned five golds and one silver at Rio, raising his career totals to 23 gold and 28 overall.
Phelps also won for Record-Breaking Performance in 2009 and 2013.
Swimmer Becca Meyers, a 2013 Notre Dame prep graduate who lives in Timonium and attends Franklin & Marshall, won for Female Athlete with a Disability. She received the award in 2015, too.
Meyers, 22, who was born deaf and diagnosed with Usher syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes gradual balance and vision loss, won three gold medals and one silver at the 2016 Rio Paralympics; she set two world records.
Forward Kevin Durant, who grew up in Prince George’s County, won Best Championship Performance for scoring 35 points per game to lead the Golden State Warriors to the NBA title.
Former first lady Michelle Obama honored the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award; Shriver, a member of the Maryland Women’s Hall of Fame, started Camp Shriver for special-needs children at her Maryland farm Timberlawn in Rockville in 1962, and it developed six years later into the Special Olympics.
2017 ESPY Awards Winners Male Athlete: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
Female Athlete: Simone Biles
Team: Golden State Warriors
Coach: Bob Hurley Sr., St. Anthony High
Moment: Chicago Cubs win World Series Championship
Arthur Ashe Courage Award: Eunice Kennedy
Performance: Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
Record-Breaking Performance: Michael Phelps
Play: Aaron Rodgers and Jared Cook, Green Bay Packers
Game: Super Bowl with Patriots and Falcons
Upset: Mississippi State beats UConn in women's basketball
Comeback Athlete: Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers
Breakthrough Athlete: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
NFL Player: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
NBA Player: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
MLB Player: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
NHL Player: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Pirates
WNBA Player: Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
Male College Athlete: DeShaun Watson, Clemson football
Female College Athlete: Kelly Barnhill, Florida softball
Male Action Sports Athlete: Mark McMorris, snowboarder
Female Action Sports Athlete: Anna Gasser, snowboarder
Male US Olympic Athlete: Michael Phelps
Female US Olympic Athlete: Simone Biles
International Athlete: Usain Bolt Male
Golfer: Sergio Garcia
Female Golfer: Ariya Jutanugarn
Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer
Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams
MLS Player: David Villa, New York City FC
Male Athlete with a Disability: Steve Serio, wheelchair basketball
Female Athlete with a Disability: Becca Meyers, swimming
Driver: Lewis Hamilton
Fighter: Demetrious Johnson
Jockey: John Velazquez
Bowler: Jason Belmonte
Special awards
Arthur Ashe Courage Award: Eunice Kennedy Shriver
Jimmy V Award: Jarrius “JJ” Robertson
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro
Icon Award: Vin Scully