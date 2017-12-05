Digest (Dec. 5): Coan, Meyers earn Para Swimming Championships medals

The women of Team USA claimed the spotlight Monday at the World Para Swimming Championships with McKenzie Coan (Loyola Maryland) and Timonium's Becca Meyers, a Notre Dame Prep almuna, adding to their medal counts to help bring the United States' overall medal count to 23 at the Francisco Marquez Olympic Swimming Pool in Mexico City. Four-time Paralympic medalist Coan outswam the second-place finisher by 0.66 of a second in the S7 50-meter freestyle (32.75), marking her third gold medal at the world championships. Coan won gold in the event at the Paralympic Games Rio 2016. Meyers, a six-time Paralympic medalist, won her second silver in as many days in the S13 100 butterfly (1:06.42).

Men's college swimming: Ben Cono had a record-setting weekend for Loyola Maryland to earn his third Patriot League Male Swimmer of the Week honor of the season Tuesday. The senior set a Patriot League record in the 100-yard breaststroke (52.57), breaking a Loyola and Mangione Pool record in the process at the H2ounds Invitational on Saturday. He also set a pool record in the 200-yard breaststroke (1:56.75) later in the day. Both of his times met the NCAA "B" Qualifying Standard.

College Hall of Fame: Loyola Maryland's Athletics Hall of Fame Committee selected nine former student-athletes for its Class of 2018, which will be inducted March 9 on campus. The class comprises Jamie Hanford (1998, men's lacrosse), Tara Vinje Kahnert (1993, volleyball), Samuel Mangione (1988, men's soccer), Ted McCarthy (1995, men's tennis), Michael Powell (1998, men's basketball), Stephanie Roberts Radebaugh (1997, women's lacrosse and soccer), Cindy Campagna Rohde (1978, women's basketball, lacrosse and volleyball), Lewis Smith (1962, men's cross country, swimming and track and field) and Marko Turcinov (2005, men's swimming and diving).

Bowie State honors: Bulldogs quarterback Amir Hall was named the the Conference Commissioners Association All-Super Region Offensive Player of the Year. Seniors Robert Chesson (Old Mill) and Victor Tamba Jr. and junior Derrick Tate joined Hall with All-Super Region honors.

College field hockey: Maryland seniors Carrie Hanks and Lein Holsboer were named to the Longstreth/NFHCA Division I All-Americans. Holsboer was voted to the first team and Hanks to the second team. ... Synapse Sports named Washington College freshman forward Kailyn Brandt (Hereford) to its Division III all-rookie team.

— From Sun staff and news services