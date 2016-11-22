Digest: Michael Phelps wins three Golden Goggles Awards for Rio Olympic success

Michael Phelps' performance in the Rio Olympics earned him three Golden Goggles Award on Monday night in New York. For Phelps' five gold medals this summer, USA Swimming named him its Male Athlete of the Year. The organization also honored Phelps' 200-meter butterfly final, in which he beat out Japan's Masato Sakai by 0.04 of a second, as Male Race of the Year, and the Americans' 4x100 first-place freestyle relay, in which Phelps handled the second leg, as Relay Performance of the Year. Katie Ledecky of Bethesda, who won four golds in Rio, was named Female Athlete of the Year.

Towson kicker named FCS Freshman of the Week

After kicking the game-winning 55-yard field goal against Rhode Island on Saturday, Towson freshman kicker Aidan O'Neill was named STATS Football Championship Subdivision National Freshman of the Week and Colonial Athletic Association Special Teams Player of the Week. The winner capped a day in which O'Neill tied the school record with four field goals, and is the second longest in Tigers history, behind the 57-yarder Sean Landeta kicked in 1980.

More college football: Tickets for the NCAA Division III football tournament game between Johns Hopkins and Mount Union at noon Saturday will go on sale 90 minutes before kickoff at Homewood Field. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for youth, Johns Hopkins and Mount Union students and senior citizens. Admission for kids 2 and under is free.

Men's college basketball: UMBC junior guard Jairus Lyles and freshman forward Arkel Lamar were selected as America East Conference Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week, respectively. Lyles, a preseason All-America East Conference honoree, scored 24 points against Delaware State and a season-high 29 against Kennesaw State, both victories. Lamar posted a season-high 15 points and tied his season best with eight rebounds in the 93-85 victory over Kennesaw State. … Drexel freshman guard Kurk Lee (St. Frances) was named Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week. The Baltimore native averaged 18 points and 3.5 assists in Drexel's 2-0 week, including a career-high 24 points in the Dragons' 87-73 victory over Hartford.

Women's college basketball: Maryland guard Destiny Slocum was named Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Week. The Meridian, Idaho, native averaged 14.3 points and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 54.2 percent from the field last week in helping lead Maryland to three wins. She scored a season-high 25 points and had seven assists in a victory Sunday at Niagara. Terps senior center Brionna Jones (Aberdeen) made the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll after posting 17 points and eight rebounds per game. … Loyola Maryland junior Bri Betz-White was honored as Patriot League Player of the Week. Betz-White finished a 1-1 week for the Greyhounds with a pair of 20-point performances and her first career doubledouble. For the week, she averaged 21.5 points, seven rebounds, three assists, 1.5 turnovers and 1.5 steals per game. … Towson senior guard Raven Bankston was recognized as Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week. Bankston is the first Tiger to earn CAA Player of the Week accolades since LaTorri Hines-Allen on March 3, 2014. Bankston averaged 23 points, 6.5 rebounds and five steals per game in a pair of wins. Her performance helped the Tigers start the season 3-0, the program's best start since the 2012-13 campaign.

Horse racing: Rosecroft Raceway's $100,000 Potomac Pace tonight is the first race at the 67-year-old standardbred facility that's worth $100,000 or more in nearly a decade. Over its history, the Fort Washington facility has hosted Breeders Crown races, the Messenger Stakes and William E. Miller Memorial, but it hasn't been since the $122,170 Wayne Smullin Memorial in 2007 that a race of significance like the Potomac Pace's has been held at Rosecroft. "It's very exciting," said Thomas Cooke, president of the Cloverleaf Standardbred Owners' Association, which represents owners, trainers, drivers and grooms involved in Maryland's standardbred industry. "I look at this as a rebirth. It's opportunity to show the track, the market and the product. I'm impressed by the caliber of drivers and horses coming in. It's a win-win for everybody." … Laurel Park will have live racing Monday to make up for Sunday's canceled program. Track officials canceled Sunday's program after the first race because of extremely windy conditions. Race conditions for Monday's program, which will feature nine races and a 12:35 p.m. first-race post, will be available today, and the racing office will take entries Friday. Live racing resumes at Laurel on Thanksgiving Day with a special 11:25 a.m. first-race post. Fans will receive a free holiday pie with the purchase of a program.