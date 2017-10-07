Digest (Oct. 7): Whittenburg places sixth at gymnastics world finals

Baltimore's Donnell Whittenburg finished strong in the floor exercise at the World Championships in Montreal on Saturday, but his routine score of 14.166 left him in sixth. "I had way more hops than I did the first day and deductions add up," said Whittenburg. "I knew if Kenzo could hit his set he was going to win. It was just a matter of who was going to get second or third at that point." Teammate Yul Moldauer won the bronze in the event for the United States.

Capitals: The Washington Capitals hired former Capital Peter Bondra as director of alumni affairs and business development. Bondra played in 1,081 NHL games over a 16-season career, scoring 503 goals and 892 points. Bondra played in five All-Star Games and he remains second in Capitals' franchise history in goals (472) and points (825).

Laurel Park: Journeyman Horacio Karamanos opened and closed racing with victories to highlight a four-win afternoon Saturday at Laurel Park. Karamanos, 44, kicked off the 10-race program aboard Little Caton ($4.20), then won back-to-back races on Linda Nin ($16) in the fifth and Valyrian ($5.80) in the sixth before taking the finale with Mary Eppler-trained Something Magical ($13.40).

Colleges

Johns Hopkins wins 15thstraight volleyball match

Behind 13 service aces from Elizabeth Wuerstle, which tied the team record, the Johns Hopkins volleyball team defeated Muhlenberg 3-0 on Saturday afternoon to win its 15th-straight match. ... Senior middle hitter Alaina Geissberger had a career-high nine blocks as visiting Washington College downed Dickinson, 3-1. ... Salisbury knocked off defending Capital Athletic Conference champion Mary Washington, 3-1. ... Stevenson opened a tri-match by giving coach Dave Trumbo his 300th career victory with a 3-1 win over Washington and Lee University, then closed it by posting a 3-0 sweep of No. 12 Juniata.

College field hockey: Junior midfielder Olivia Auer (Bel Air) scored with 4:43 left in the first overtime session to give visiting Washington College a 3-2 win over Dickinson. The Shorewomen (7-5) are 5-1 in Centennial play for the first time since 2011. ... Alyssa Thompson (Broadneck) made 12 saves in St. Mary's 5-0 loss to York.

Women's college soccer: Loyola Maryland goalkeeper Sumer Rahe tied her career-high with eight saves Saturday afternoon to preserve a 0-0 tie against Holy Cross. ... Dickinson overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit with three second-half goalsfor a 3-1 victory over visiting Washington College.

Men's college soccer: Tariq Lee, a home-schooled freshman from Baltimore, scored 3:45 into extra time as Stevenson posted a 2-1 overtime victory over Widener.

Men's college swimming: Mount St. Mary's topped VMI, 119-95, for the first win in program history. The Mountaineers won eight of the 12 events on the afternoon. Ryan Carroll highlighted the meet for the Mount with a pair of individual event wins (200 and 400 free). The Mount women beat VMI, 124-76.

Men's college water polo: Johns Hopkins got a game-high six goals from junior Giorgio Cico and 24 saves from senior John Wilson to top No. 1-ranked Whitter, 17-10.

Women's college tennis: Mount St. Mary's sophomore Alexa Quintanilla was named Northeast Conference Co-Player of the Month.

