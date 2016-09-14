Digest: Tatyana McFadden wins second gold medal of Paralympics

U.S. wheelchair racer Tatyana McFadden of Clarksville earned her second gold medal of the Rio Paralympics with a win Tuesday in the women's 1,500-meter T54. Amanda McGrory finished second and Chelsea McClammer finished third, completing an American podium sweep. "The race felt really good today," said McFadden, an Atholton graduate who won the 400-meter T54 on Sunday. "The beginning was a little shaky. I had to make a last-minute decision to lead the whole race."

More Paralympics: Jessica Long of Baltimore claimed the 21st medal of her career with a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke S8, her fourth medal of the games. … Loyola Maryland swimmer McKenzie Coan finished sixth overall in the finals of the S7 50-meter butterfly Monday night with a time of 37.87 seconds. Great Britain's Susannah Rodgers won gold in 35.07, while the United States' Cortney Jordan captured silver in 35.46.

Swimming: Erik Posegay, the former head coach and CEO of the North Baltimore Aquatic Club, was named a Penn State assistant coach. Posegay had served at the NBAC since August 2011. He initially was hired as an assistant coach under Bob Bowman and was promoted to head coach in June 2015 when Bowman left to become the head coach at Arizona State.

WNBA: The Washington Mystics defeated the host New York Liberty, 75-62, led by Stefanie Dolson's career-high 23 points.

Lacrosse: Midfielders Rob Shek (Towson State), John Tucker (Towson State, Johns Hopkins) and Glen Miles (Navy) and attackman Mike Morrill (Johns Hopkins) were inducted Sunday into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

Men's college basketball: UMBC will open its season on Nov. 11 at home against Hood. The Retrievers' schedule also includes games at UMES (Nov. 13), at Navy (Nov. 23), at Mount St.Mary's (Dec. 7) and against visiting Towson (Nov. 17).

Men's college soccer: Johns Hopkins senior goalie Bryan See was honored as Centennial Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Women's college volleyball: Towson senior outside hitter Jessica Lewis was named Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week. … UMBC sophomore Kristin Watson received America East Conference Defensive Specialist of the Week honors. … Coppin State freshman setter Dominique Madarang was selected as Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week.

College baseball: Coppin State named Matthew Greely pitching coach and LynDon Watkins first base coach, overseeing hitters and outfielders. Greely comes from Arizona Western and Watkins from St. Vincent Pallotti.