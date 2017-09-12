Digest (Sept. 12): Terps, Towson to play Team USA at classic

The Maryland and Towson men's lacrosse teams will be featured in games during the Team USA Fall Classic on the weekend of Oct. 7-8 on William G. Tierney Field at US Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks. The United States men's training team will play defending national champion Maryland on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. and will face NCAA semifinalist Towson on Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. The event will include a 9/11 Memorial Game, featuring first responders from Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia. Tickets are available for $10 each day with proceeds benefiting the U.S. National Teams Program. Go to uslacrosse.org for more information.

Broadcasting

Cal Ripken Jr. bowing outas playoff analyst for TBS

Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. will not return to TBS' Major League Baseball playoff broadcasts, according to the New York Daily News. Ripken worked last season as a field-level analyst for the network, partnered with play-by-play man Ernie Johnson Jr. and color commentator Ron Darling. Turner Sports confirmed the move to the Daily News and called it a mutual decision, with Ripken involved with his foundation and other business ventures. Ripken made his debut as a studio analyst for TBS in 2007, and in 2012 transitioned to game broadcasts, working every postseason since. He drew criticism for what some saw as lethargy in the booth, and he acknowledged to the sports media site Awful Announcing last year that "over time there is an accumulation of your comfort level, but I could benefit by doing more reps where you could feel like it becomes second nature to you."

— Jonas Shaffer

ET CETERA

Baltimore's DeShields signswith pro team in Hungary

Baltimore native Keron DeShields (Pallotti, Tennessee State) signed a contract to play his second professional season with JP-Auto Jaszbereny KSE in Hungary's A-Division. DeShieldsexcelled in his first professional season in Europe, posting 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for Latina Basket in Italy.

WNBA playoffs: Seimone Augustus scored 24 points and Sylvia Fowles added 18 to help the Minnesota Lynx roll to a 101-81 victory over the Washington Mystics in Game 1 of the best-of-five semifinals Tuesday night. Elena Delle Donne had 17 points for the Mystics. After setting a playoff record with nine 3-pointers in the victory over the New York Liberty on Sunday, Mystics guard Kristi Toliver (Maryland) scored just three points on 1-for-7 shooting.

Navy football: Backup fullback Josh Walker will miss an undetermined amount of time after injuring his knee in Saturday's victory over Tulane, according to coach Ken Niumatalolo. Walker, who has rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns, likely will not play in Navy's next game on Sept. 23 against Cincinnati.

— Bill Wagner, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Women's golf: Andrea Kraus of Baltimore and Jane Fitzgerald of Kensington, two of the three Middle Atlantic-area players to reach match play in the U.S. Senior Women's championship, lost in the second round at Waverley Country Club in Portland, Ore. Kraus, one of the last qualifiers, fell to Jackie Little of Canada, 3 and 2, and Fitzgerald, the 16th qualifier, lost to Lisa McGill of Philadelphia in 19 holes. Earlier, Lisa Schlesinger of Laytonsville bogeyed the 18th hole and lost 1-down to Corey Wewerski of Carlsbad, Calif.

Women's pro soccer: Washington Spirit defender Whitney Church was named the National Women's Soccer League Player of the Week. Church, 24, scored the first goal of her NWSL career to rally the Spirit to a 2-1 road victory over Sky Blue FC as Washington snapped a six-game winless run.

Film screening: A public screening of the film "Morgan Wootten: The Godfather of Basketball" will be held at the Avalon Theatre in Washington today at 8 p.m. Morgan and Kathy Wootten will be attending, along with Dereck Whittenburg, Pete Strickland and several other former players. There will be a question-and-answer session with filmmaker Bill Hayes immediately after the film. For tickets, go to theavalon.org/films/morgan-wootten-godfather-basketball/. For more information, go to morganwoottenfilm.com.

—From Sun staff and news services