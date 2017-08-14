Digest (Aug. 14): Teams to experiment with shot clock in fall

The NCAA Men's Lacrosse Rules Committee cleared the way for teams to experiment with a shot clock this fall. The committee, which met last week in Indianapolis, has asked teams to use a visible 60-second shot clock in fall competitions. The committee also conducted a full review of the rules and membership feedback. For teams choosing to use the experimental rule, the shot clock will start when possession is established. Teams will continue to have 30 seconds to clear the ball and enter the attack area. If a team regains possession after satisfying the shot clock (hitting the goal pipe; goalkeeper makes a save, etc.), the clock will reset to 60 seconds.

College basketball

Morgan's Bozeman namedto NABC's committee

Morgan State men's basketball coach Todd

Bozeman has been named as a member of the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I Congress representing the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Founded in 1972, by legendary Kansas basketball coach Phog Allen, the NABC works to further the best interests of the game of basketball as well as the players and coaches who participate in the sport. As a congressman, Bozeman will serve as a liaison between the coaches in the MEAC and the NABC. Among some of his roles, Bozeman will participate in monthly conference calls and attend the annual meeting during the convention. In addition, congress representative coaches serve to both relay information from the NABC Board of Directors to fellow conference coaches as well as help survey the membership and garner support for the organization.

College swimming

Decorated Hopkins coachreturns as Loyola assistant

Seven-time NCAA Division III Coach of the Year George Kennedy will step out of retirement and join Loyola Maryland head coach Brian Loeffler on the Greyhounds' pool deck as an assistant coach. Kennedy retired as the head coach at nearby Johns Hopkins after the 2015-2016 season after building and maintaining one of the most dominant Division III programs on the Homewood campus. At the end of his final year, he was honored with the Speedo College Swimming Coaches Association of American Lifetime Achievement Award after winning 373 dual meets and 24 conference titles and coaching 31 national champions and nearly 1,500 All-Americans. Kennedy's teams finished in the top-10 an impressive 48 times at the NCAA Championships, including 21 top-five finishes, but the excellence was not limited to the water. During his tenure at Johns Hopkins, Kennedy and the Blue Jays have recorded numerous awards for academic excellence from the CSCAA, 12 CoSIDA Academic All-America honors, eight NCAA Postgraduate Scholars, an NCAA Elite 89 Award winner and a Rhodes Scholarship.

ET CETERA

Bethesda's Ledecky namedfemale athlete of month

American swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky (Bethesda) have been named the United States Sports Academy's Male and Female Athletes of the Month for July. Dressel won seven gold medals at the International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Championships in Budapest in July, tying a meet medal record set by Michael Phelps in 2007. He won individual gold in the 50 meter freestyle, 100 meter butterfly and 100 meter freestyle and collected four gold medals in relay races. This is Ledecky's second consecutive Academy Athlete of the Month award. She won six medals – five gold and one silver – at the International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Championships in Budapest in July. Ledecky took gold in the 400 meter freestyle, 800 meter freestyle, 1500 meter freestyle and two relays and captured silver in the 200 meter freestyle. Ledecky's medal haul catapulted her to the top of the all-time women's medals table for the FINA World Championships with 14 gold medals. The second place finisher on the men's side was Swiss tennis star Roger Federer and third place went to American golfer Jordan Spieth. The second place finisher on the women's side was American swimmer Lilly King and third place went to Australian soccer star Sam Kerr. The Academy is based in Daphne, Ala. For more information, go to ussa.edu.

— From Sun staff and news services