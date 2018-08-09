Digest (Aug. 9): Bel Air's Kalisz captures 400 IM at Pan Pacific Championships

Chase Kalisz of Bel Air won the men's 400-meter individual medley Thursday in 4 minutes, 7.95 seconds at the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo. The race was seen as a trial run for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. He beat out Olympic champion Kosuke Hagino and Rio bronze medalist Daiya Seto. Kalisz took silver in Rio. American Taylor Ruck won the women's 200 freestyle in 1:54.44, just ahead of Japanese rival Rikako Ikee. Bethesda's Katie Ledecky was third in 1:55.15. Ledecky won this event two years ago at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics — and the 400 and 800, too — though it probably is her weakest race. American teammate Lilly King, an Olympic champion in Rio, again won the 100 breaststroke, this time in 1:05.44. Other American winners included Jordan Wilimovsky in the 1,500 and Townley Haas in the 200 freestyle. The Pan Pacs are being held in the Tatsumi International Swimming Center, which will be used for water polo at the next Olympics. A new aquatic center is about 35 percent complete, located just a short walk away.

Et Cetera

Handicapping tournamentscheduled for Laurel Park

Laurel Park will host the second and final session of the Maryland Jockey Club Champions Handicapping Tournament in the second-floor clubhouse sports bar Saturday. Berths to the NTRA National Handicapping Championship, Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge and BIG ONE tournaments are on the line, as well as guaranteed prize money to the top 10 finishers. A maximum of two entries per person will be accepted at a cost of $300 each, covering the $100 entry fee and $200 bankroll. The Champions Tournament will be capped at 300 entries. The tournament winner will have their choice of one of two berths to the NHC or a berth in the BCBC or BIG ONE. The second-place finisher has the choice of one of the remaining three berths, the third-place finisher has the choice of the final two berths, and the fourth-place finisher will receive the remaining berth. Tracks available for the tournament are Laurel Park, Gulfstream Park, Saratoga Race Course, Monmouth Park and Woodbine. The minimum wager is $20, with no mandatory races. Brian Conley of Columbia ended the spring session of the MJC Champions Handicapping Tournament on March 3 at Laurel with a bankroll of $2,192 to edge runner-up Coleen Curley of Raleigh, N.C. by a difference of $3.20. For a registration form or further information, email Diana Harbaugh at Diana.Harbaugh@marylandracing.com before noon today or visit www.laurelpark.com/handicapping/champions-tournament/. Registration by credit card can be done by calling 301-470-5432 before noon today. ... Just Howard made a triumphant return to Laurel Park's turf course Thursday with a 1¼-length triumph in the featured ninth race.

Varsity boys basketball: Harford Tech boys basketball coach Bill Jones learned that he will not be back for a 14th season to lead the Cobras. Jones, who won 165 games and led the Cobras to their first and only region title in 2017, was notified by email Wednesday morning. The decision was made by Tech Principal Joe Collins and newly appointed Athletic Director Emily Knowles.

— Randy McRoberts, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Junior golf: Evan Chien of Irvine, Calif., (11-under-par 205) won the boys division of the First Tee of Greater Baltimore Junior Championship, a 54-hole stroke-play event conducted by the American Junior Golf Association at Eagle's Nest Country Club. James "Mac" Webster of Baltimore finished second (8-under-par 208). Jiayi Wang of Shanghai, China, (2-under-par 214) won the girls division.

— From Sun staff and news services