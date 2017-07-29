Digest: Jessica Long, Becca Meyers part of U.S. roster for World Para Swimming Championships

U.S. Paralympics announced its roster of 22 athletes who will represent Team USA at the World Para Swimming Championships in Mexico City, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6. The team, comprised of 12 females and 10 males, includes 13 Paralympians and two returning world champions from the 2015 event. Jessica Long of Baltimore, a 23-time Paralympic medalist and 38-time world championships medalist, will return to her sixth world championships as the reigning world champion in the 100-meter butterfly, 100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley and 400 freestyle. Six-time Paralympic medalist and seven-time world championships medalist Becca Meyers of Timonium will look to defend her titles in the 400 free and 200 IM. Other locals named to the team were Connor Gioffreda of Timonium; Lawrence Sapp of Waldorf; Zachary Shattuck of Mt. Airy; and McKenzie Coan (Loyola Maryland).

Men's college basketball

4-star prospect Pickett chooses Georgetown over Maryland

Four-star men's basketball prospect Jamarko Pickett, a 6-foot-9, 208-pound forward who decommitted from Mississippi after his main recruiter left for another school this spring, has chosen Georgetown over Maryland, a source familiar with Pickett's recruitment said Friday. It appears that Pickett chose the opportunity to start and be one of the top scorers for the rebuilding Hoyas under first-time head coach Patrick Ewing over being more of a role player — at least next season — while coming off the bench for the Terps. Pickett, who played last season at Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, Va., after his high school career in Washington, was ranked No. 78 overall in the Class of 2017, according to the 247Sports.com's composite rankings. Georgetown lost several key players from last year's 14-18 team, including its two top scorers. Maryland was looking at Pickett as a player that could give the Terps some depth at forward behind rising sophomore Justin Jackson and incoming freshman Bruno Fernando, with the possibility of an increased role as a sophomore if Jackson left for the NBA. InsideMDSports.com was the first to report news of Pickett's decision.

—Don Markus

Et cetera

U.S. women's lacrosse heads to World Games semifinals

Brooke Griffin (Maryland, South River) scored four goals and Alyssa Murray added three goals and four assists to lead the United States to a 14-6 victory over Great Britain to start the second day of women's lacrosse preliminaries at The World Games in Wroclaw, Poland. The U.S. (2-0) will face Great Britain (1-3) again today in the semifinals, with Canada taking on Australia in the other semifinal. The U.S. went 13-for-22 on draws Friday, led by Taylor Cummings (Maryland, McDonogh) and Ally Carey (John Carroll). Cummings added two goals to go with her team-high four draw controls. Kelly Rabil (Hammond) also had a hat trick for the U.S., which outshot Great Britain 37-10.

WNBA: The Washington Mystics' game against the visiting Connecticut Sun was postponed Friday night after a leak in the Verizon Center roof made it unsafe to play because of moisture on the court. The game was called about 50 minutes after the scheduled 7 p.m. start time. A makeup date hasn't been determined.

College football: Five Morgan State players were named to the All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason team, which was voted on by the conference head coaches and sports information directors. Senior defensive lineman Jai Franklin and redshirt senior running back Herb Walker Jr. were second-team selections, while junior defensive backs Carl Garnes and Darius Johnson (St. Paul's) were third-team picks, along with junior return specialist William King (Perry Hall). The Bears were predicted to finish eighth in the MEAC standings.

Men's college rowing: Navy rising senior Austin Treubert and his United States lightweight men's four crew earned second place at the World Rowing U-23 Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

Horse racing: Special Envoy and Queen Caroline, stakes winners in their last trips to Maryland, are among 95 Virginia-bred/sired horses nominated to a four stakes worth $300,000 over Laurel Park's turf course Aug. 5. The $75,000 William M. Backer for females 3 and up at 11/16 miles attracted 20 nominations led by Amy Moore's Queen Caroline, a front-running 11/4-length winner of the one-mile Nellie Mae Cox June 24 at Laurel. Tiz Our Time is among 17 nominees for the $75,000 Meadow Stable for 3-year-olds and the $75,000 Camptown for females 3 and up, both at 51/2 furlongs. ... Kathleen Willier's multiple stakes winner Greatbullsoffire, unraced since a dominant victory in the Maryland Juvenile Futurity Dec. 10, continues to make steady progress toward his sophomore debut. Smith is targeting the $75,000 Star de Naskra for 3-year-olds as Greatbullsoffire's comeback race, one of four stakes for Maryland-bred/sired horses worth $300,000 in purses to be run on Maryland Pride Day, Aug. 19, closing Saturday of the 33-day summer meet.

Baseball: The 220th consecutive monthly meeting of 'Talkin' Baseball' will take place Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. at Brighton Gardens, 7110 Minstrel Way, Columbia. The speaker will be Fran Zimniuch, who will discuss his book, "Philadelphia Phillies: Where have you gone?" Call 410-992-1186 for information.